Preview: Blackpool vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

Blackpool will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the League One campaign when they welcome Peterborough United to Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit sixth in the league table, while the visitors are 13th.

Match preview

Blackpool have made a strong start to the new season, having drawn 1-1 with Wycombe Wanderers and beaten Stockport County 2-1 in their opening two league games.

The win over Stockport was particularly impressive given they reached the playoff final last season, with goals from Tom Bloxham and Josh Bowler earning a victory for the Seasiders.

Head coach Ian Evatt was delighted with his side's performance, hailing their "mentality, belief, courage, desire to win football matches".

However, they were beaten 4-1 by Lincoln City on Tuesday as they crashed out of the EFL Cup, with the Imps scoring three goals scored after Zac Ashworth was sent off.

Since then, Blackpool have further strengthened their squad by re-signing striker Jerry Yates on loan from Luton Town and adding defender Josh Earl from Barnsley.

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Peterborough have also had a good start to the season, picking up three wins from their first four games across all competitions.

The Posh beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 in the first round of the EFL Cup, before losing 2-0 to Bradford City and beating Mansfield Town 2-1 in the league.

On Tuesday, Peterborough thumped a much-changed Watford side 5-1 in the second round of the EFL Cup thanks to an own goal from James Clarridge, a brace from Harry Leonard and strikes from Blou Shofowoke and Harrison Jones.

Head coach Luke Williams was full of praise for his side's "excellent" performance against Watford and will be keen for them to pick up where they left off against Blackpool.

However, it is worth noting that Blackpool did the double over Peterborough last season, beating them 2-1 away from home and 3-1 at home.

Blackpool League One form:

Blackpool form (all competitions):

Peterborough United League One form:

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

Team News

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Blackpool will be without Ashworth, who is suspended for Saturday's game after being sent off against Lincoln, while fellow defenders Michael Ihiekwe and Fraser Horsfall are also injured.

Earl could make his debut as Ashworth's replacement, while Yates could start up front.

Peterborough are expected to be without the likes of Sam Hughes, Rio Adebisi, Matthew Garbett and Ethan Williams through injury.

Leonard will be looking to continue his good form up front, having scored four goals in four games so far this season, with support out wide from Owura Edwards and Vernon Masara.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Williams, Casey, Earl, Hamilton; Morgan, Anderson; Bowler, Bloxham, Honeyman; Yates

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Johnston, Nevett, O'Connor, Weir; Kelly, Woods; Edwards, Khela, Masara; Leonard

We say: Blackpool 2-1 Peterborough United

Blackpool are unbeaten in the league so far and have a good recent record against Peterborough which is why we are backing them to pick up all three points.

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