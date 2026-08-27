£120m Bradley Barcola transfer: did PSG fleece Liverpool?

A full agreement has now been reached for the transfer of Bradley Barcola from PSG to Liverpool, worth €140m (£120m). Has Paris fleeced the Reds in this deal?

Every transfer expert is now saying the same thing: Bradley Barcola is set to join Liverpool. With the French winger having already agreed personal terms with the Reds for some time, the English club has now reached an agreement with their French counterparts.

The transfer fee is estimated at £120 million, of which around £98.6 million is in guaranteed fees.

This will represent a record sale for a Ligue 1-based player sold abroad. Ayyoub Bouaddi, sold to Manchester City for €95m plus €5m in add-ons (£81,5m - £4.3m), will hold that record for only a matter of hours.

A few details remain to be finalised in this deal, but everything is expected to be wrapped up on Thursday, with Barcola having already been given permission to travel to England.

PSG held the leverage in the Barcola deal, and Liverpool paid the price

© Iconsport / PA images

This represents an excellent piece of business for PSG, who had, as a reminder, invested €45m (£38.5m) in the 23-year-old back in August 2023.

It was always going to be difficult for Paris to hope for a higher return, given the player himself had made clear his intention not to extend his contract at the reigning back-to-back European champions.

This summer transfer window represented one of the last opportunities for Paris to sell the Lyon academy graduate at a premium price, with his contract set to expire in June 2028.

The Parisian club made full use of its position of strength in these negotiations, with Bradley Barcola prepared to stay for one more season in order to command a genuine Premier League price tag.

PSG set the bar high from the very start of the window, initially demanding €170m (£145m) for Barcola, factoring in the huge fees paid this summer for players such as Elliot Anderson (£116m) and Morgan Rogers (£117m), as well as for Yan Diomande in the same position (€125m).

The Reds, who genuinely needed to sign a top-level winger this summer to replace Mohamed Salah, ultimately gave in to secure their top target.

PSG already have Barcola's £47m replacement lined up

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

The opening-day draw with Newcastle (2-2) only added to the pressure surrounding this deal. Liverpool could also justify spending such a large sum on a winger given the expected departure of Cody Gakpo from their attacking ranks, a deal that could reach around £85m, with strong interest from both Tottenham and Manchester United.

As such, Paris did not really fleece Liverpool in this deal, but every factor aligned perfectly for a blockbuster sale of Bradley Barcola.

Either way, this represents a situation that could have turned problematic, but one that has been managed extremely well by the Parisian hierarchy. The club has parted with its fourth-choice attacking option for a record fee, while already signing his successor for "just" €55m (£47m): Mika Godts.