Ayyoub Bouaddi: Man City confirm record-breaking signing, shirt number, contract length

Manchester City have announced the signing of midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille.

The 18-year-old Morocco international has put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

It is understood that Man City are paying a fixed fee of €95m (£81.3m) plus €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons, making Bouaddi the most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history.

He has comfortably surpassed the £58.9m that rivals Manchester United forked out for defender Leny Yoro in 2024, who was coincidently signed from Lille.

Bouaddi’s transfer also represents a club-record sale for Lille, who had planned to keep the highly-rated starlet for at least another year but have now secured the fee they were holding out for in negotiations.

Man City’s new No.32 has become Enzo Maresca’s fourth first-team signing of the summer after the £116m addition of fellow midfielder Elliot Anderson, teenage winger Jeremy Monga and backup goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli.

Bouaddi: "Man City are the best club in the world"

The future doesn't wait its turn. pic.twitter.com/Xw7XHp6Hze — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2026

Speaking to Man City's official website following confirmation of his arrival: Bouaddi said: “This is a very special day for me and my family.

“Manchester City are, for me, the best club in the world. It’s a dream to be here and be able to call myself a City player. I have spent most of my life working hard to become the best player I can be and reach the top of the game.

“I’ve watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. City always try and play quality football, and they have shown they are winners – this Club feels like it’s built to win.

“The squad is world-class and Enzo is a top manager. And I’m really looking forward to playing at the Etihad Stadium, in front of all the fans.

“I have plenty of improving to do. I am only 18. I am happy with the progress I have made so far, but I also know I can improve so much. This is undoubtedly the best place for me to do that.

“This club demands trophies and I will give everything to make sure we are challenging for every title.”

He added: “We discussed a lot of things and the future also because this is why I’m here – for the future,” he said in his first interview as a City player.

“We know that in the great club we need to win. We are going to see what’s going to happen. What’s important is that I’m going to give 100%, be always here for the team and then it’s the future.

“I think here the most important [thing] is to win. In a big club you need to win and this is all that we are going to do. We are going to give 100% to achieve all of our goals.”

Bouaddi is "equipped with everything a top midfielder needs"

Director of Football Hugo Viana continued: “Ayyoub’s potential is extremely high - a player equipped with everything a top midfielder needs.

“At just 18, he already has outstanding football intelligence and that will only improve under the guidance of Enzo.

“We have watched him very, very closely and throughout that process we have become increasingly convinced he is a huge talent who will thrive at City.

“We are really happy he has joined us and our job now is to ensure we provide him with everything he needs to fulfil his potential.”

Bouaddi arrives at Man City after establishing himself as one of the brightest young stars of the 2026 World Cup, excelling at the heart of Morocco’s midfield over the summer.

An eye-catching performance in Morocco’s 1-1 group stage draw with Brazil announced himself on the global stage, before he helped the Atlas Lions reach the quarter-finals.

Bouaddi does not turn 19 until October, but he has already amassed 96 appearances at senior club level with Lille, playing 40 times across Ligue 1 and the Europa League in the 2025-26 campaign.

The youngster, along with Anderson, will now form part of a revamped midfield at Man City, following the high-profile departures of Bernardo Silva, Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders, while Newcastle United-bound Nico Gonzalez is also set to leave.

With less than a week remaining in the summer transfer window, Man City are believed to be keen to finalise a deal for top target Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, while they are soon expected to announce the signing of Brazilian winger Allan from Palmeiras.