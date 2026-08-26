Chelsea vs. Luton Town: Blues bidding to extend impressive four-game streak in EFL Cup tie

Chelsea will be bidding to extend an impressive four-game streak when they play host to Luton Town in the EFL Cup second round.

The Blues started their 2026-27 campaign in style as they recorded a 3-2 victory at Fulham on Monday evening.

Although BlueCo are focused on trying to facilitate sales and resolve the future of Enzo Fernandez off the pitch, Xabi Alonso is concentrating on Thursday's game with the Hatters.

There is every expectation that the Spaniard will make sweeping changes for the encounter with Jack Wilshere's side.

Nevertheless, Chelsea will have the goal of trying to extend a recent run of results to a fifth match.

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What streak can Chelsea extend against Luton?

Despite only having a solitary Premier League campaign under their belts, Luton have played Chelsea on four occasions since January 2021.

Prior to Luton's appearance in the top flight in 2023-24, two FA Cup ties took place between the teams.

Across the last four matches played over a five-and-a-half-year period, Chelsea have scored three times in every fixture.

The West Londoners are also on a five-game winning streak against Luton, albeit the first of those five encounters taking place in 1994.

Chelsea are bidding to avoid losing in the second round of the League Cup for the first time since 1995-96, when they lost 1-0 on aggregate to Stoke City.

Meanwhile, Luton have not progressed past the third round of the League Cup since the 2007-08 campaign.

They also lost in the second round and first round respectively in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

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Why Chelsea will have concerns over Luton attack

Luton arguably possess the best-performing attack in the EFL, with nine goals being scored in three games.

In the first round of this competition, Wilshere witnessed his team cruise to a 3-0 victory at Gillingham.

That has since been backed up by a comeback 4-3 victory at Reading and 2-2 draw at home to Notts County in League One.