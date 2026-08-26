Crystal Palace: “The right place for me” - Chelsea player completes transfer across London

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Chelsea defender Axel Disasi on a season-long loan deal.

It is understand that the deal does not include an option or obligation for the Eagles to make the move permanent next summer.

The 28-year-old centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan at West Ham United, making 14 Premier League appearances for a side who suffered relegation.

Disasi also spent a brief spell on loan at Aston Villa during the previous campaign, while he has not represented Chelsea since January 2025.

The Frenchman, who still has three years remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge, is now deemed surplus to requirements by new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso and has decided to pursue a fresh challenge on loan at Palace.

Pierre Sage’s side have been on the lookout for a replacement for Maxence Lacroix, who was sold to Chelsea for £52m earlier this summer.

Despite holding an interest in Chelsea’s Josh Acheampong, Palace have made the move for Disasi who has become the club’s sixth signing of the window.

Disasi: ‘Palace are going in a very good direction’

Speaking to Crystal Palace’s official website following confirmation of his arrival, Disasi said: "I'm very happy. The club has been going in a very good direction, so I think it to keep going.

"I know that it's very tough to play against Palace at Selhurst Park – so I'm looking forward to being on the other side now!"

Chairman Steve Parish added: “We are pleased welcome a defender of Axel’s experience and calibre to Palace for the season. I look forward to seeing him in action at Selhurst Park.”

Disasi was a Conference League winner at Chelsea and has now joined the reigning champions of that competition in Palace, who will be competing in the Europa League this season.

The defender could be ready to make his debut for the Eagles when they welcome Manchester City to Selhurst Park for their first Premier League home fixture of the new campaign on Friday night.

Palace’s move for Disasi comes after the club rejected an offer from Aston Villa for fellow Frenchman Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose future in South London remains uncertain ahead of the September 1 deadline.