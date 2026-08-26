Liverpool transfer news: £50m winger on Reds shortlist of last-ditch Yankuba Minteh alternatives

Liverpool have been forced to rethink their plans for a second new winger after their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion star Yankuba Minteh stalled.

The Reds have now turned their attention towards Crystal Palace attacker Ismaila Sarr as they continue searching for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

At a potentially lower asking price, the Senegal international could also allow Liverpool to keep pushing for Bradley Barcola.

Liverpool consider late Ismaila Sarr move

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool have added Sarr to their shortlist of alternatives after their long-running pursuit of Minteh broke down, per reports.

The Reds initially offered £50 million for the Brighton winger before increasing their proposal to £60 million, but it is thought that Brighton have demanded in excess of £70 million.

That has seen Liverpool go cold on a deal, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the club are exploring other options for their second winger alongside Barcola.

Sarr is one of those alternatives, with Palace reportedly demanding at least £50 million for the 27-year-old, a fee the Merseyside giants are seemingly willing to pay.

Galatasaray are also interested, although the player is understood to want a move away from Selhurst Park.

Why Ismaila Sarr is a far better option than Yankuba Minteh

© Iconsport / Every Second Media

Sarr looks like the more convincing option, particularly at the reported prices.

Liverpool could land him for around £50m rather than the £80m Brighton now want for Minteh, potentially leaving the Reds with more financial room to complete their blockbuster pursuit of Barcola.

The numbers also favour Sarr. He produced 23 goal contributions last season, on the back of 20 the season before, compared with Minteh's seven in 34 Premier League appearances, while the Brighton winger is currently dealing with an injury.

Sarr also has considerably more proven experience at the top level, having already demonstrated his quality in England with both Watford and Palace.

At £50 million, Liverpool would be getting a proven Premier League performer while preserving the ability to invest heavily in Barcola.

Given Minteh's inflated price and lower output, Sarr looks the smarter option.