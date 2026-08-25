Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola’s side ‘in picture’ to sign £5.2m Colombian talent with 'important' claim made

Liverpool have emerged as one of two possible destinations for 18-year-old starlet Matias Orozco, according to a report.

The midfielder only extended his contract at Colombian outfit Deportivo Cali earlier this year, signing until December 2029, but his rapid rise in the first team is said to have caught the attention of several European clubs.

Orozco has made a total of 27 club appearances since making his senior debut in June 2025, while he has also become captain of Colombia’s Under-20 team.

According to journalist Mariano Olsen, via Sport Witness, Orozco will move to an ‘important’ English club in the coming hours and has pointed to the player's €6m (£5.2m) release clause in his contract at Deportivo Cali.

While Orozco’s final destination remains unknown for now, it is claimed that Liverpool and Leeds United are among the clubs being discussed in Colombia.

Brentford allegedly made a formal approach to sign the teenager earlier this summer, but Olsen has clarified that the Bees will miss out on his signature.

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News, Azzuu

Liverpool-linked Orozco heading to Europe

Meanwhile, Deportivo Cali manager Rafael Dudamel has confirmed that Orozco is close to making a move to Europe.

“Negotiations are advanced for Matias Orozco to go to European football. There are details still to be completed,” Dudamel told reporters as quoted by Caught Offside.

“That’s why he, together with his family, his agents, the board and coaching staff, agreed that he could play [in a 2-2 draw with Internacional de Bogota on Monday]. We knew there was a lot of risk, but he also really wanted to be part of the team.”

Liverpool set to remain active in transfer market until deadline

The Andoni Iraola era is now underway at Anfield and three new first-team players have arrived so far this summer in Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz and Ronald Araujo, the former’s move was agreed in January.

Further reinforcements are expected by the Reds, who are yet to replace Mohamed Salah and are keen to bring in at least one new attack-minded player before the September 1 deadline.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is high on Liverpool’s wishlist, but his £145m asking price is proving to be a sticking point.

Liverpool could generate funds for a big-money signing such as Barcola if they decide to sell Cody Gakpo, who is wanted by both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.