Hull City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Coventry City: Eliot Matazo, Charlie Hughes, Lewie Coyle latest

Hull City will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against fellow promoted outfit Coventry City on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers beat Manchester United 2-0 in their league opener last weekend, before overcoming Stoke City on penalties to progress in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Hull's injury and suspension issues ahead of the contest.
Eliot Matazo
© Imago
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Hull are without the services of Matazo, who suffered a severe knee injury in April; the midfielder will not be back on the field until the early stages of 2027.
Lewie Coyle
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: August 29 (vs. Coventry)
Coyle could potentially be available for selection on Saturday, but he will need to be assessed due to a troublesome ankle problem which ruled him out of the EFL Cup clash with Stoke.
Darko Gyabi
© Imago / Focus Images
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Unknown
Hull will be without the services of Gyabi until the latter stages of the year due to a serious groin issue.
Jack Butland
Status: Out
Type of injury: Elbow
Possible return date: Unknown
Experienced goalkeeper Butland is out for a long period following an elbow operation.
Oscar Zambrano
© Iconsport / SPP
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
New signing Zambrano is out for at least the next month due to a thigh issue.
Charlie Hughes
© Imago / Visionhaus
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Unknown
Hughes continues to have issues after having a groin operation over the summer, and there is no clear return date for the defender at this stage of proceedings.
Joe Gelhardt
© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd / Alamy
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
New signing Gelhardt will again miss out this weekend due to an ankle injury, and it is expected that he will be on the sidelines for another two weeks or so.
Matty Jacob
© Imago / Pro Sports Images
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hip
Possible return date: August 29 (vs. Coventry)
Jacob needs an assessment on a hip issue before his availability for this weekend's Premier League clash can be determined.
HULL'S SUSPENSION LIST
Hull have no players banned for this match.