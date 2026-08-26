Transfer news and rumours today: Hull City join race for Man United midfielder, Atletico Madrid keen on Juventus forward

Hull City have reportedly joined the race for Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer.

The 22-year-old was involved in Man United's preparations for the 2026-27 campaign but was not in the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Hull.

Collyer spent the first half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at West Bromwich Albion, making 12 appearances before picking up a calf injury, and he then made the switch to Hull, finishing the campaign with five outings for the Tigers.

West Brom are keen to re-sign Collyer before the transfer window closes, but according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Hull are also in the race for his signature.

The report claims that Man United are pushing for a permanent sale of the midfielder.

Collyer made the move to Man United from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022, and he made 13 appearances for the Red Devils during the 2024-25 campaign.

The midfielder's contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

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Atletico 'eyeing' move for Juventus forward David

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Juventus forward Jonathan David before the end of the summer transfer window.

There remains speculation surrounding Julian Alvarez's future, with Barcelona and Arsenal still pushing for the Argentine, but Atletico continue to insist that the forward is not for sale.

Atletico still want to add another forward even if Alvarez stays, and according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, David is a genuine target for the Red and Whites.

Romano claims that Atletico have made contact with Juventus to ask about a potential deal, although there has not yet been an official bid for the Canada international.

The 26-year-old made the move to the Old Lady last summer following the expiration of his contract at Lille, and he has represented the Turin giants on 46 occasions, scoring eight goals and registering five assists.

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Ipswich 'agree deal' for Leverkusen's Palacios

Elsewhere, Ipswich Town have reportedly come to an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen over a move for central midfielder Exequiel Palacios.

The 27-year-old has been with Leverkusen since January 2020, representing the club on 186 occasions in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and registering 17 assists in the process.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Ipswich have come to a verbal agreement with Leverkusen over a deal worth €30m (£25.7m), which is €25m (£21.4m) guaranteed and a further €5m (£4.3m) in bonuses.

Plettenberg claims that Palacios has agreed a deal until the summer of 2030.

The green light for a medical has not yet been given, but it is understood that the midfielder will soon travel to England to complete a switch to the Premier League club.

It remains to be seen whether Ipswich can get a deal over the line in time for Palacios to potentially make his debut against Man United on Sunday afternoon.