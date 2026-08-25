Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'weigh up' cut-price deal for Bundesliga-based £30m-rated defender after

Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing RB Leipzig defender David Raum before the summer transfer window closes.

The Red Devils are searching for a reliable left-back to challenge Luke Shaw, who faced criticism after the team's disappointing performance in matchday one's 2-0 defeat to Hull City.

Backup option Patrick Dorgu has also seemingly failed to convince Michael Carrick of his suitability for a permanent starting role at Old Trafford, with the young defender typically more adept at wing-back.

This situation has seen the 28-year-old Germany international suddenly emerge as a prominent candidate to solve their ongoing defensive dilemma.

Raum is renowned for his exceptional attacking output and recently featured for his country at the 2026 World Cup.

Raum admits to transfer interest amid Man Utd links

© Imago

The Leipzig captain has now publicly acknowledged the mounting speculation surrounding his immediate future during a recent interview in Germany.

Respected journalist Philipp Hinze shared comments believed to have been made by the full-back, who openly acknowledged that transfer inquiries are actively arriving this summer.

“I’m now heading into the final year of my contract,” Raum is understood to have said, via Sport Witness.

“I don’t need to lie about the fact that inquiries are coming in – that’s obviously to be expected. As things stand, I’m looking forward to the season with Leipzig.”

Despite the wide defender's diplomatic stance, the admission will undoubtedly encourage interested suitors to formalise their approaches before the deadline.

Man Utd transfer news: Will Red Devils consider discount defensive transfer?

© Imago

With Raum's current contract set to end in summer 2027, the Bundesliga club face pressure to approve a sale.

Leipzig risk losing their top defensive player on a free transfer next year if they fail to negotiate an exit or extend his deal this month.

This uncertain contract situation offers United a prime chance to acquire a highly experienced international at a substantially lower cost.

Recent reports indicate that a deal could be agreed upon for around £30m, which is excellent value for a player who created 96 chances last season.

Signing him would instantly give Carrick a versatile set-piece specialist, boosting their attacking options from wide positions.