Barcelona lineup vs. Athletic Bilbao: Predicted XI for La Liga clash as champions open Spotify Camp Nou account

Barcelona open their Spotify Camp Nou account for the 2026-27 season on Thursday evening when Athletic Bilbao arrive for a La Liga Matchday Three fixture, with Hansi Flick’s side looking to build on a commanding opening-day victory.

The defending champions need little motivation, having dismantled Elche 5-0 on their season debut, while the visitors arrive in Catalonia still searching for their first win of the campaign after a 3-1 defeat at Sevilla.

Flick is expected to name an unchanged goalkeeper as Joan Garcia continues between the sticks, with the Spaniard having established himself as the undisputed number one.

In defence, Xavi Espart is likely to continue at right-back having put in a solid shift in that role against Elche, contributing an assist in the process.

Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde are both available and could return, but with Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia and Gerard Martin also in contention, Flick has options across the back four.

Frenkie de Jong remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Rodri has returned to training after a minor back operation, though whether he is ready to feature remains to be seen.

Marc Bernal is expected to start alongside Pedri in the centre of midfield, with the latter coming off the bench against Elche and likely to be handed a starting role here as Barcelona look to control proceedings at home.

Gavi came off against Elche with a knee problem that initially raised concerns, but scans confirmed it to be a bruise, and the 22-year-old is expected to return to training soon

In attack, Lamine Yamal starts on the right flank looking to open his goal account for the season while Fermin Lopez, who scored twice against Elche, will be pushing for another start in an advanced midfield role.

Raphinha, the captain, is expected to lead the line from the left, having scored twice and set the tone in the opening victory.

Karim Adeyemi marked his La Liga debut with a goal against Elche and will be looking to build on that promising start, while Anthony Gordon and Dani Olmo will both be pushing for minutes from the bench.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Espart, Cubarsi, Garcia, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha, Adeyemi