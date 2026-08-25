Preview: Freiburg vs Motherwell - prediction, team news, lineups

Freiburg will advance into the Conference League league phase if they hold onto their lead against visitors Motherwell on Thursday at Europa Park Stadion.

The hosts travelled to Scotland on August 20 and emerged as 3-1 winners in the first leg, and Motherwell now must win by at least two goals in Germany if they are to avoid being eliminated from the Conference League qualifiers.

Match preview

Freiburg should be delighted with their first-leg victory, especially as they overcame a second-minute deficit, though they were aided by the fact Martin Moormann was sent off for Motherwell in the second half.

The German side have not yet started their Bundesliga campaign, but they have started their domestic campaign, with the club winning 5-1 against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday in the first round of the DFB-Pokal.

That victory was the fourth time in six games that head coach Julian Schuster's side scored at least three goals, though they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their past 12 matches.

The hosts should be confident ahead of Thursday's second leg given they have won each of their last 10 matches at home in Europe.

Breisgau-Brasilianer have in fact only lost by at least two goals twice in Europe when playing at home in their history, spanning back to 1995–96.

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo/Alamy Live News

Motherwell will feel they let themselves down in the first leg given they made avoidable errors, and they not only failed to hold onto their second-minute lead, but they also conceded a third goal in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Boss Alfred Johansson cannot view the tie as irrecoverable despite his team's significant deficit, and he will point to the fact the club have scored at least two goals three times in their past six away clashes in Europe.

However, the Steelmen will begin their league campaign on Sunday against St. Mirren, and the head coach could be forgiven if he had one eye on that game.

A win for the visitors would end their two-match losing streak, but the challenge for Johansson's team is whether they can keep a fourth clean sheet in six UEFA fixtures.

Motherwell's only other meeting with a German club came in 1994-95, when they lost 3-0 on aggregate to Borussia Dortmund.

Freiburg Conference League form:

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Freiburg form (all competitions):

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Motherwell Conference League form:

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Motherwell form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / PA Images

Freiburg come into the clash with concerns about centre-back Maximilian Rosenfelder, who picked up a late injury in the first leg.

If he is unavailable, expect to see Matthias Ginter partnered instead by Philipp Lienhart, and the two could be shielded by midfielders Maximilian Eggestein and Yannick Engelhardt.

Igor Matanovic registered an assist in the first leg, but if he is to find the back of the net himself this time around, the striker will need support from Jan-Niklas Beste and Derry Scherhant.

Motherwell defender Moormann was sent off, so Johansson will likely have to pair Jamie Knight-Lebel with Stephen O'Donnell.

Regan Charles-Cook started up front in the first leg, and the centre-forward will have to be at his best, but so will wingers Ibrahim Said and Tawanda Maswanhise.

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Treu, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo; Eggestein, Engelhardt; Beste, Suzuki, Scherhant; Matanovic

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; Girdwood-Reich, Knight-Lebel, O'Donnell, Longelo; Lowry, Fadinger, Hodge; Maswanhise, Charles-Cook, Said

We say: Freiburg 2-1 Motherwell (Freiburg win 5-2 on aggregate)

Motherwell not only have to overcome a sizeable deficit, but they also have to get the better of hosts that have been excellent at home.

Freiburg must be seen as clear favourites, and with the German side playing at Europa Park Stadion, it is difficult to see them throwing away their lead.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.