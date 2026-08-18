Preview: Motherwell vs Freiburg - prediction, team news, lineups

Motherwell face one final tie against Freiburg for a place in the Conference League, with their first clash to come at Fir Park in Scotland.

The Scottish hosts have already navigated two qualifying rounds, whereas Freiburg are yet to play a competitive game this season.

Match preview

Motherwell managed to defeat HJK Helsinki 3-1 on aggregate in the Conference League's third qualifying round, while they also managed to beat HB Torshavn 5-0 on aggregate in the second qualifying round.

The hosts won both of their home legs in the those two qualifying ties 2-0, and they have won three, drawn one and lost just one of their last five European matches at Fir Park.

Alfred Johansson's team have been excellent in the final third in Europe given they have scored two or more goals in nine of their past 11 UEFA outings.

The Steelmen have started their campaign in Scotland's top flight with one victory and one draw, and they are one of only three teams in the division to remain unbeaten after two league fixtures.

Motherwell's record at home in 2026-27 has been strong, with the club winning twice and drawing once in their three games at Fir Park, whereas they ended 2025-26 with two stalemates and two losses in their final four outings at the ground.

© Imago

Freiburg were entered into this stage of qualifying after finishing seventh in the 2025-26 Bundesliga, and though that was two placements lower than in 2024-25, securing a spot in a European competition for a fourth time in five seasons would be an immense achievement.

Breisgau-Brasilianer were in fact defeated Europa League finalists last term, losing 3-0 to Aston Villa in May, but the fact they reached their first ever European final should be seen positively by boss Julian Schuster.

The visitors come into Thursday's contest having won nine, drawn two and lost four of their 15 most recent games in UEFA competitions, and they kept five clean sheets and scored at least two goals on six occasions in that stretch.

Freiburg's away record is somewhat more concerning considering they have suffered defeats in three of their last four European fixtures on the road, while they failed to find the back of the net in three of their past five away continental matches.

Schuster has overseen a relatively mixed pre-season campaign, but he has led the team to three consecutive friendly victories ahead of Freiburg's Conference League clash.

Motherwell Conference League form:

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Motherwell form (all competitions):

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Freiburg friendly form:

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Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Motherwell winger Ibrahim Said scored twice in his side's 2-0 win against HJK Helsinki, and he is certain to be stationed on the left on Thursday.

The forward will be expected to not only provide a direct goal threat, but also to supply striker Tawanda Maswanhise, though the same can be said of number 10 Regan Charles-Cook.

Oscar Priestman is likely to be paired with Lukas Fadinger in a double pivot, while Jake Girdwood-Reich and Martin Moormann are set to marshal the backline.

It is difficult to know exactly how Freiburg will line up due to the fact they have not played a competitive game this season, but it is safe to assume that Maximilian Eggestein will play in the middle of the pitch.

Wingers Vincenzo Grifo and Jan-Niklas Beste were key last campaign, and they may play either side of centre-forward Igor Matanovic at Fir Park.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Paulsen; Koutroumbis, Girdwood-Reich, Moormann, Longelo; Fadinger, Priestman; Lowry, Charles-Cook, Said; Maswanhise

Freiburg possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Treu, Ginter, Rosenfelder, Makengo; Eggestein, Engelhardt; Beste, Suzuki, Grifo; Matanovic

We say: Motherwell 0-1 Freiburg

Motherwell may have the advantage of playing at home, but they are encountering a team that has excelled in Europe recently.

Freiburg should have enough experience to come away with a narrow lead, but given some of their struggles on the road, Motherwell are still likely to have a chance of progressing.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.