Preview: Atalanta BC vs Sassuolo - prediction, team news, lineups

After missing out last season, Atalanta BC will begin their latest top-four challenge on Sunday, when Sassuolo visit Bergamo on Serie A's opening matchday.

Both clubs have already returned to competitive action, with La Dea settling for a goalless draw in Europe and the Neroverdi strolling through to round two of the Coppa Italia.

Match preview

Following several years of overachievement - most notably lifting the Europa League trophy in 2024 - Atalanta fell short of another top-four finish in Serie A last term.

The Bergamo club's first campaign after Gian Piero Gasperini's departure started dismally under Ivan Juric, who left them languishing in lower mid-table before Raffaele Palladino took charge.

The latter steadily led La Dea up the standings and secured qualification for the Conference League, but the board decided to start afresh under new management.

Veteran coach Maurizio Sarri has taken the reins, following an acrimonious exit from Lazio, and his side recorded three wins and one defeat during pre-season.

Atalanta's 'Sarri-ball' era then began in earnest on Thursday evening, with the first leg of their Conference League playoff against Hapoel Tel Aviv.

However, the Nerazzurri struggled to a 0-0 home draw, leaving them with work to do next week if they are to make it through to the league phase.

Between now and then, they must try to continue a strong tradition in Serie A season openers, having won seven of their last eight while averaging nearly three goals per game.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Including a 2-0 defeat to Atalanta in August 2023, Sassuolo have lost all of their last three top-flight openers, failing to score and conceding seven goals.

The Neroverdi have also lost eight of 12 away games against La Dea in Serie A, though they did win in Bergamo last November - then again on home turf four months later.

After going on to secure mid-table safety on their return to Italy's top tier, Sassuolo had to replace head coach Fabio Grosso, who left for Fiorentina earlier this summer.

Former Liverpool and Roma midfielder Alberto Aquilani must now try to build on last term’s 11th-placed finish, after stepping up from Catanzaro.

Yet to manage at the elite level, Aquilani's pre-season results were not promising: having started with a 4-1 win over Padova, his team failed to win any of their last five friendlies.

Sassuolo also ended last season with three consecutive defeats, but they got their 2026-27 campaign under way more successfully on Monday.

Beating regional rivals Cesena 3-0 sent the Emilian club through to round two of the Coppa Italia, setting up a home tie against Frosinone next month.

Atalanta BC form (all competitions):

D

Sassuolo form (all competitions):

W

Team News

© Iconsport / LaPresse

As expected, Sarri has scrapped Atalanta's trademark three-man defence, which may be just as well, given the current absences of Isak Hien and Honest Ahanor.

Fellow centre-back Giorgio Scalvini was forced off with an ankle injury in midweek, so summer signing Thomas Kristensen could make his full debut.

Forward pair Charles De Ketelaere (leg) and Kamaldeen Sulemana (knee) are also sidelined, but Ederson stayed in Bergamo after his move to Manchester United fell through and is set to start in midfield.

Either Gianluca Scamacca or Nikola Krstovic will feature up front, after both netted 10 league goals last term; the latter has also racked up 31 goal involvements over the past two Serie A seasons.

Recently linked with a move to Hull City or Lazio, Andrea Pinamonti was Sassuolo's top scorer in 2025-26, but new striker Kieron Bowie started against Cesena in the cup.

The visitors have also brought in Benjamin Dominguez and Vasilije Adzic, but Tarik Muharemovic joined Leeds United and key midfielder Ismael Kone suffered a serious injury while with World Cup co-hosts Canada.

Fali Cande and Edoardo Pieragnolo are also unavailable, while minor injuries could rule both Daniel Boloca and captain Domenico Berardi out of Sunday's opener.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup:

Carnesecchi; Bellanova, Kossounou, Kristensen, Bernasconi; Ederson, Gaetano, Pasalic; Zalewski, Scamacca, Raspadori

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Missori, Odenthal, Idzes, Doig; Matic, Bakola; Volpato, Adzic, Lauriente; Bowie

We say: Atalanta BC 2-1 Sassuolo

Atalanta may take some time to learn Sarri's methods, so after a clunky Conference League display in midweek, it might not be a stellar performance.

Even so, Sassuolo are also finding their feet under Aquilani, and the hosts have enough attacking talent to secure maximum points on the opening matchday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.