Man United: "I don't know" - Ederson breaks silence on failed Atalanta transfer as Michael Carrick closes in on Carlos Baleba

Ederson has revealed that his transfer to Manchester United from Atalanta BC did not collapse due to a failed medical.

The Red Devils will begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a clash against Hull City on August 22, and they will likely head into that game with a new double pivot.

Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos are set to be trusted in the middle, though United could have had Brazilian Ederson in their squad had his move to Old Trafford not collapsed earlier this summer.

Speaking to reporters, the Atalanta star explained that there were no issues with his medical, though he does not have an exact reason why United did not sign him, saying: "I honestly don’t know what happened. I always had interest from other clubs, and I could’ve gone to another English side.

"The tests went well, I don’t know what changed. I’ve been with Atalanta for four years and always played. I could’ve just waited to see what happened, but the great rapport with the club convinced me to stay and sign a new contract."

United had agreed to sign Ederson for £38m in June, but the Red Devils ultimately opted against signing the 27-year-old amid rumours of a failed medical.

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Manchester United midfield: Why Carlos Baleba was the right choice

While many supporters had hoped that Ederson's deal would be completed, news that United are closing in on the signature of Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba came as welcome relief this week.

Both players share some similarities in regard to their ability to cover ground at pace, though the Brighton midfielder is less reckless when pressing.

Baleba is also more accomplished at keeping possession under pressure, but both the 22-year-old and Ederson are not expert passers of the ball.

However, Baleba is younger than Ederson, is just as athletic and is already accustomed to Premier League football, and his reported fee of just over £60m is fairly modest considering the prices other teams have paid for the likes of Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali

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How will Man United line up in midfield in the Premier League?

Given Kobbie Manioo returned to training late due to England finishing third at the World Cup, as well as the fact that Baleba is injured, Santos and Tielemans are almost certain to start together against Hull.

Carrick will have a strong quartet to choose from for his double pivot over the rest of the season, but perhaps Tielemans will play more than any other midfielder at the club.

The Belgian is by far the most impactful with the ball via passing, and his ability to break lines will be needed whenever the Red Devils come up against a deep defence.