Carlos Baleba to Man United: Midfielder could make spectacular Red Devils debut in high-profile fixture

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The Red Devils were strongly linked with Baleba during last summer's transfer window but were unable to get a deal over the line for the Cameroon international.

Brighton's valuation of the 22-year-old last year had been in excess of £100m, but the midfielder had an underwhelming 2025-26 campaign at the Amex.

Man United continued to have Baleba towards the top of their shortlist, though, and according to The Athletic, the 20-time English champions are now closing in on an agreement.

Transfer expert David Ornstein claims that Man United's offer of £60m plus £5m in add-ons is below Brighton's valuation, but the two clubs remain in discussions, and it is expected that an agreement will be reached in the not too distant future.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Man United 'closing in' on Baleba signature

Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Baleba has already agreed to make the move to Old Trafford, with personal terms in place for the Cameroonian.

Baleba made the move to Brighton from Lille in the summer of 2023, and he has represented the Seagulls on 112 occasions, scoring four goals and registering two assists.

Last season, the midfielder made 35 appearances for Brighton, but he was absent during December and January due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Baleba is currently on the sidelines with an ankle injury that he suffered in the early stages of pre-season.

© Imago

Baleba could make Man United debut in Manchester derby

However, according to BBC Sport, the midfielder will only be absent for another two or three weeks, putting him in line to make his debut for Man United in September.

Man United have two Premier League matches in August, heading to Hull City on August 22 before hosting Ipswich Town on August 30.

The Red Devils will then head to Everton on September 6, before welcoming Manchester City for the Manchester derby on September 13, and Baleba could potentially be available to make his debut in the clash with Enzo Maresca's side.

However, a more cautious approach could lead to Baleba being saved for the Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage on September 20.

Man United have already made two midfield signings during this summer's transfer window, bringing in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans from Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively.