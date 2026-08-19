Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils face blow in £13.5m race to sign title-winning Luke Shaw successor

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Racing Santander left-back Jorge Salinas.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a long-term option for the Red Devils after impressing during Spain's European U19 Championship triumph.

However, Atletico Madrid are now pushing to beat United to the highly-rated defender.

Man Utd set to miss out on Racing Santander gem Jorge Salinas

© Iconsport / Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez / Alamy

The LaLiga giants are accelerating their efforts to sign Salinas, according to TEAMtalk, despite United having monitored the teenager extensively in recent months.

United's scouts watched the left-back throughout his title-winning campaign with Racing Santander before following his progress with La Roja's U19s this summer.

Salinas helped Spain win the European U19 Championship, further strengthening the positive reports United have compiled on him, while Barcelona have also been linked with a move in the past.

The 19-year-old is available for a bargain €16 million (£13.5 million) thanks to a release clause that increased following Racing's successful season.

United remain interested, but Atletico have stepped up their pursuit following Matteo Ruggeri's exit to Aston Villa and are keen to bring Salinas into their first-team squad.

The Red Devils are also considering alternatives including RB Leipzig's David Raum, while Newcastle United's Lewis Hall remains their preferred target despite the Magpies' reluctance to sell.

United need to think about life after Luke Shaw

© Imago

Salinas could have represented an extremely sensible long-term investment for United.

At 19, he would have had time to develop alongside more experienced options before eventually taking over from Luke Shaw, who is now 31 and has endured persistent injury problems throughout his Old Trafford career.

United have never really had the luxury of sustained competition and depth at left-back, and that remains a major weakness in their squad. That makes the position a priority heading into the final two weeks of the window.

Salinas' impressive season and international success suggest he has the potential to develop into a top-level defender, while his £13.5 million release clause would make him a relatively low-risk signing compared with some of United's other targets.

If Atletico beat United to his signature, the Red Devils will need to move quickly for an alternative. They cannot afford to enter another season relying on Shaw's fitness while leaving the position short of genuine long-term competition.