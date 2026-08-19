Chelsea transfer news: just 25 minutes in three years — Blues forward heading for the exit

Forward Deivid Washington could leave Chelsea before this transfer window closes.

The 21-year-old is the subject of talks between the English club and Strasbourg, according to BBC Sport.

The Brazilian has been part of the Blues' Under-21 squad since the end of his second spell at Santos, in September 2025. He has now spent three years in England without getting many opportunities with the first team.

Chelsea: Deivid Washington seeking more game time

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Deivid Washington arrived in London at 18 to join Chelsea's academy setup, in a deal with Santos worth around £12.8 million.

He was called up by manager Mauricio Pochettino on three occasions to join the first-team squad, playing in two Premier League matches and one FA Cup tie, but managed no more than 25 minutes of action in total.

He returned to Vila Belmiro on loan in February 2025, before the Blues recalled the youngster seven months later. The Brazilian has since only featured in Under-21 matches, nine in total, without registering a goal or an assist.

According to Trivela, Deivid Washington wants to move to a club where he will have space and more regular game time. He has no particular preference over destination or the type of deal, whether loan or permanent, and is also open to a return to Brazil.

However, it is likely the youngster will remain in European football. Alongside Strasbourg, clubs from Portugal and Sevilla FC are also monitoring his situation, according to BBC Sport.

Chelsea want to sell Deivid Washington permanently

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A move to France is viewed positively by the player, according to the BBC. Strasbourg are owned by the same group as Chelsea, BlueCo. Moves from Blues prospects to the Ligue 1 side have become increasingly common.

Any potential agreement between Chelsea and Strasbourg for Deivid Washington could be on a permanent basis. The English club's hierarchy are said to be leaning more towards the idea of selling him outright.

That would also reportedly explain why the player did not agree a loan move to Atletico Mineiro back in July. The Brazilian side were unable to cover the costs of a permanent transfer for the youngster, according to ge.

Deivid Washington's situation is far from an exception at Stamford Bridge. On the contrary, plenty of young, promising players have been signed by Chelsea in recent transfer windows without getting a real chance to show what they can do.