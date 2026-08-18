Chelsea 2026-27 Premier League preview: Prediction, fixtures, squad, depth chart

Chelsea 2026-27 Premier League preview

At a glance Manager Xabi Alonso, appointed July 1, 2026, no competitive games in charge to date First fixture Fulham (A), August 24, Craven Cottage 20:00 BST, Summer activity Net spend c. -£139m; Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa the standout arrival Star player Joao Pedro, 20 goals in 50 appearances in 2025-26 (all competitions) Our prediction Fourth to sixth place

Chelsea's 2025-26 Premier League season ended in a 10th-placed finish that represented their worst top-flight return by position since 2022-23, a campaign defined by the departure of two permanent managers and a spectacular late-season collapse from a squad that had been world champions just 10 months earlier.

Xabi Alonso arrives at Stamford Bridge tasked with turning a club with genuine top-four quality on paper into one that can actually sustain a challenge across 38 games, and the expectation from the BlueCo ownership is that European football returns to SW6 at the first attempt.

A summer of heavy spending has added Morgan Rogers, Maxence Lacroix and Marco Palestra to a squad still navigating uncertainty over Enzo Fernandez, whose future at the club remains unresolved despite persistent links to a move away.

Here, Sports Mole previews Chelsea's 2026-27 Premier League season, examining their fixtures, squad depth and the expectations for their campaign under a manager entering the division for the first time.

Chelsea 2026-27 Premier League fixtures

Chelsea's opening five gameweeks are spread exclusively across London and its surroundings: they begin with a Monday night trip to Fulham at Craven Cottage, follow up with a home Sunday fixture against Brighton, travel to Premier League champions Arsenal in gameweek three, before hosting promoted Hull City and making the short journey to Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium in gameweek five.

The opening run is not especially punishing on paper, though Arsenal's title-winning 85-point season in 2025-26 makes the Emirates trip in gameweek three Alonso's first real test; Chelsea then face a spell of four matches in October against opponents who spent much of 2025-26 in the top ten, with Tottenham Hotspur and Man United visiting Stamford Bridge in successive weeks.

The absence of European football this season removes Thursday commitments entirely, but a congested December brings six league fixtures in 30 days, including Liverpool and Manchester City at home, and two trips away over the Christmas and New Year period to Coventry City and Ipswich Town.

2026-27 Premier League season Chelsea fixtures Fixtures subject to change. All times UK local (BST Aug-Oct and from April; GMT Nov-Mar). Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off August 24 Chelsea vs Fulham A Craven Cottage 20:00 August 30 Chelsea vs Brighton H Stamford Bridge 14:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off September 6 Chelsea vs Arsenal A Emirates Stadium 16:30 September 12 Chelsea vs Hull City H Stamford Bridge 15:00 September 18 Chelsea vs Brentford A Gtech Community Stadium 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off October 10 Chelsea vs Bournemouth H Stamford Bridge 15:00 October 17 Chelsea vs Everton A Hill Dickinson Stadium 12:30 October 24 Chelsea vs Tottenham H Stamford Bridge 17:30 October 31 Chelsea vs Man United H Stamford Bridge 12:30 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off November 7 Chelsea vs Sunderland A Stadium of Light 15:00 November 21 Chelsea vs Leeds United H Stamford Bridge 15:00 November 28 Chelsea vs Nottm Forest A The City Ground 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off December 2 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace H Stamford Bridge 20:00 December 5 Chelsea vs Liverpool H Stamford Bridge 15:00 December 12 Chelsea vs Man City A Etihad Stadium 15:00 December 19 Chelsea vs Aston Villa H Stamford Bridge 15:00 December 26 Chelsea vs Coventry A CBS Arena 15:00 December 30 Chelsea vs Ipswich A Portman Road 20:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off January 2 Chelsea vs Newcastle H Stamford Bridge 15:00 January 6 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace A Selhurst Park 20:00 January 16 Chelsea vs Sunderland H Stamford Bridge 15:00 January 23 Chelsea vs Leeds United A Elland Road 15:00 January 30 Chelsea vs Nottm Forest H Stamford Bridge 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off February 6 Chelsea vs Man United A Old Trafford 15:00 February 10 Chelsea vs Newcastle A St. James' Park 20:00 February 20 Chelsea vs Ipswich H Stamford Bridge 15:00 February 27 Chelsea vs Aston Villa A Villa Park 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off March 3 Chelsea vs Coventry H Stamford Bridge 20:00 March 13 Chelsea vs Arsenal H Stamford Bridge 15:00 March 20 Chelsea vs Hull City A MKM Stadium 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off April 10 Chelsea vs Fulham H Stamford Bridge 15:00 April 17 Chelsea vs Brighton A American Express Stadium 15:00 April 24 Chelsea vs Man City H Stamford Bridge 15:00 Date Match H/A Venue Kick-off May 1 Chelsea vs Liverpool A Anfield 15:00 May 8 Chelsea vs Tottenham A Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15:00 May 15 Chelsea vs Everton H Stamford Bridge 15:00 May 23 Chelsea vs Bournemouth A Vitality Stadium 15:00 May 30 Chelsea vs Brentford H Stamford Bridge 15:00

Chelsea summer 2026 transfer activity

Chelsea's summer strategy under Alonso initially centred on attacking width and defensive reinforcement, with the £117m acquisition of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa the most expensive and most discussed move of a window that has already seen gross spending exceed £330m.

The defensive overhaul has been equally substantial: centre-back Maxence Lacroix arrived from Crystal Palace for £52m to add aerial presence and composure to a backline that looked increasingly vulnerable in 2025-26, while Marco Palestra's £43m arrival from Atalanta BC brings an attack-minded right wing-back who was named Serie A Defender of the Year after 37 appearances for Cagliari on loan.

Marc Cucurella's £52m departure to Real Madrid and Andrey Santos's £50m sale to Man United has provided significant income, as did Trevoh Chalobah's £30m switch to Como, with those three exits alone covering a number of incomings and reducing the club's wage bill.

Liam Delap is strongly linked with a departure before September 1, while Enzo Fernandez continues to attract speculation over a move to Man City; any further outgoings could reshape the squad significantly before the window closes.

Window closes September 1, 2026 Chelsea summer 2026 transfer activity ▲ Ins M. Rogers Aston Villa £117m M. Lacroix Crystal Palace £52m M. Palestra Atalanta £43m G. Quenda Sporting CP £40m P. Chavarria Rayo Vallecano £16.3m D. Welbeck Brighton £5m E. Emegha Strasbourg Undisclosed V. Barco Strasbourg Undisclosed J. Henderson Brentford Free H. Bettoni Wigan Athletic Free ▼ Outs M. Cucurella Real Madrid £52m A. Santos Man United £50m T. Chalobah Como £30m T. George Everton Undisclosed J. Morgan West Brom £4m R. Olise Released Free B. Hughes Released Free J. Tauriainen Released Free S. Rak-Sakyi Released Free A. Garnacho Aston Villa Loan Net spend: £189m approx |

Chelsea 2026-27 squad

Chelsea carry more than 30 senior players into the 2026-27 season, with Premier League squad registration still open, and the group will require further trimming before September 1 if Alonso is to work with a manageable roster over the course of the campaign.

The forward line is the clearest strength in depth: Joao Pedro leads a group that also includes Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Pedro Neto, Estevao Willian, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Geovany Quenda, giving Alonso attacking options across all three front positions that few Premier League clubs can match. Mykhaylo Mudryk and Nicolas Jackson are also added to that equation.

Fernandez's future brings about the most uncertainty in midfield, while Alonso will oversee further outgoings to his backline with at least two central defenders on their way out of Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 2026-27 first-team squad Goalkeepers (2) R. Sanchez M. Penders Defenders (11) W. Fofana L. Colwill M. Lacroix* B. Badiashile T. Adarabioyo R. James M. Gusto J. Hato P. Chavarria* M. Palestra* M. Sarr J. Acheampong Midfielders (9) M. Caicedo E. Fernandez R. Lavia C. Palmer D. Essugo J. Henderson* H. Bettoni* V. Barco* K. Paez Forwards (9) J. Pedro M. Rogers* P. Neto Estevao J. Bynoe-Gittens G. Quenda* E. Emegha* L. Delap D. Welbeck* M. Mudryk N. Jackson

* Summer 2026 signing | PL squad registration not yet final. Squad subject to further departures before September 1.

Chelsea 2026-27 predicted starting XI

Alonso shifted from a 4-2-3-1 in Chelsea's opening pre-season fixture to a 3-4-3 by mid-August, with the back-three shape now appearing settled: Robert Sanchez in goal, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Maxence Lacroix as the three centre-backs, and Marco Palestra as a right wing-back. One of Jorrel Hato, Pep Chavarria or Pedro Neto should start on the left against Fulham.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers occupy the two advanced positions either side of Joao Pedro, with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez providing the central midfield platform, though Fernandez's continued presence is not guaranteed given the persistent Man City speculation and the need to get Reece James into the team.

If Fernandez departs, Romeo Lavia is the most likely candidate for his central role, and Reece James could also step into midfield, a position he operated in during the second half of 2025-26.

Predicted XI (opening day) Chelsea 3-4-3 Pedro Rogers Palmer Neto James Caicedo Palestra Colwill Lacroix Fofana Sanchez Left wing-back Jorrel Hato Left AM Morgan Rogers Striker Joao Pedro Right AM Cole Palmer Right wing-back Marco Palestra Central midfielder Enzo Fernandez Central midfielder Moises Caicedo Left centre-back Maxence Lacroix Centre-back Levi Colwill Right centre-back Wesley Fofana Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez

Chelsea 2026-27 squad depth

Behind Sanchez is in line to be first-choice goalkeeper, while Mike Penders provides capable backup having spent last season on loan at fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg.

In the back three, Josh Acheampong, Mamadou Sarr and Hato offer cover at centre-back. Malo Gusto is the natural replacement for Palestra on the right side and has the physicality and Premier League experience to handle that wing-back role.

Romeo Lavia is the key midfield reserve and, should Fernandez depart, could well receive regular starts if he stays fit, while Valentin Barco adds an option in the left channel and Jordan Henderson provides the kind of reading of the game and positional discipline that a Alonso midfield demands over 90 minutes.

Neto, Estevao Willian, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Emanuel Emegha give Alonso real options across the front three in cup competition and when rotation is needed, with Emegha in particular offering something different as a physically imposing striker if Pedro needs rest, or if an alternative to Danny Welbeck is desired.

Depth chart Chelsea 3-4-3 Pedro Welbeck Emegha Jackson Rogers Estevao Mudryk Palmer Bynoe-Gittens Neto Chavarria Quenda James Henderson Barco Caicedo Fernandez Lavia Essugo Palestra Gusto Lacroix Sarr Colwill Adarabioyo Fofana Acheampong Sanchez Penders

Xabi Alonso: manager profile

Xabi Alonso was confirmed as Chelsea manager on May 17, 2026, signing a four-year contract through to June 2030 and starting his role on July 1. He becomes the fifth permanent appointment under BlueCo ownership and the first to arrive without prior Premier League managerial experience, inheriting a squad that dropped off alarmingly under Liam Rosenior.

The state of the club on his arrival was stark: three different head coaches had operated out of the Stamford Bridge dugout in 2025-26, with Enzo Maresca's departure on New Year's Day followed by a 107-day spell for Rosenior that ended in dismissal after a seven-defeat run in the Premier League and Europe stemming from a 5-2 Champions League last-16 first-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain. Interim Calum McFarlane steadied the ship sufficiently to reach the FA Cup final but could not prevent the late Premier League collapse that cost Chelsea European qualification on the final day.

Alonso's football is built around positional discipline and vertical transition, and the 3-4-3 that has taken shape across pre-season asks every player to understand specific roles both in and out of possession; the wing-backs are required to contribute in both phases at high frequency, which has attracted Palestra and Neto into that system, while the front three are asked to press from defined zones rather than simply track runners.

In public, Alonso has presented a calm and measured since his appointment, deflecting questions about individual player futures with a consistency that suggests he intends to manage expectations carefully before the pressure of competitive results arrives. His four-year contract gives him more institutional backing, but the club's history of acting decisively when results disappoint means that goodwill will depend on early evidence that the project has direction.

Xabi Alonso managerial record Games: 272 Wins: 152 Draws: 60 Defeats: 60 Goals scored: 516 Goals conceded: 309

Joao Pedro: Chelsea's star player

Joao Pedro's first season at Stamford Bridge produced 15 goals and five assists across 35 Premier League appearances in 2025-26, with a further three goals in eight Champions League outings taking his all-competition total to 20 goals in 50 appearances. The 24-year-old Brazilian became only the sixth Chelsea player to reach 20 Premier League goal involvements in a debut season at the club, a list that includes Cole Palmer, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa.

A run of 10 goals in 13 top-flight games between December 20 and March 4 was the single most prolific individual stretch at Stamford Bridge in several years, and his blend of hold-up play, movement beyond the last line and conversion efficiency in tight areas made him the clearest justification for his £60m fee from Brighton in the summer of 2025.

Across 124 career Premier League appearances entering 2026-27, Pedro has accumulated 37 goals and 15 assists, a record that spans time at Watford, Brighton and Chelsea since his top-flight debut in June 2020 at the age of 18. His contract through to June 2033 makes him a cornerstone of Chelsea's long-term plans, and a Golden Boot challenge is a realistic ambition if Alonso's system consistently supplies him.

The main question surrounding his role concerns whether Alonso will use him as a more mobile striker within the 3-4-3, requiring him to press from the front and link play differently than he did under Maresca's Enzo Fernandez-supplied service, or whether the movement patterns he established last season can be adapted with minimal friction to the new system.

2025-26 season stats Joao Pedro: key stats 35 2025-26 PL apps 15 2025-26 PL goals 5 2025-26 PL assists 50 2025-26 all-comp apps 124 Career PL apps 37 Career PL goals

Marco Palestra: Chelsea's one to watch

Marco Palestra arrives at Stamford Bridge as one of the most discussed young defenders in European football after a breakout 2025-26 campaign at Cagliari, where the 21-year-old Italian was named Serie A Defender of the Year following 37 appearances on loan from Atalanta that included one goal and four assists.

The numbers are only part of the story: Only Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz completed more than his 70 successful dribbles across the entire league. He also earned his first two senior Italy caps during the World Cup qualification playoffs in March 2026, further confirming that his Cagliari performances were not a fluke of favourable opposition.

At Chelsea, Palestra's primary role in Alonso's 3-4-3 is likely to be as a right wing-back, a position that demands he combine defensive solidity with attacking output: in the build-up his physicality and pace allow him to offer a consistent passing option wide, while his two-footedness and crossing ability give the attacking third a different threat to what Malo Gusto provided when operating in a more traditional full-back role.

The adjustments required to thrive at this level are significant: Premier League opponents press higher and transition faster than the mid-table Serie A sides Cagliari faced regularly in 2025-26, and the trip to the Emirates Stadium in gameweek three will be an immediate examination of how quickly he can calibrate to those demands. His contract runs to 2033, so Alonso has time to develop him even if the first few months are uneven.

Chelsea strengths and weaknesses

Chelsea strengths and weaknesses Strengths Attacking depth: One of the most stacked forward groups in the division, combining a Premier League-proven finisher in Pedro with the creative threat of Palmer and Rogers across all three front positions. No European obligations: Competing solely in domestic competitions removes the Thursday turnarounds that disrupted the schedule in 2025-26, giving Alonso full training weeks and a rested squad for weekend fixtures throughout. Established defensive, midfield stars: Caicedo and James provided continuity across three different managerial regimes in 2025-26 and represent a settled, high-quality base around which Alonso can build his system from day one. Weaknesses Squad bloat: Managing a large, expensive group that contains players outside Alonso's first-choice 11 carries a genuine risk of dressing-room tension; the same squad dynamic derailed Rosenior's tenure within months of his appointment. Late-season defensive collapse: Chelsea conceded three or more goals in six separate Premier League fixtures in 2025-26 and failed to keep a clean sheet in their final eight league games, a record that the new back-three structure must address urgently. No PL management experience: Alonso arrives without a single competitive game in English football as a manager; the physical intensity, fixture congestion and scrutiny of the Premier League represent genuinely new demands on his coaching approach.

Chelsea pre-season results

Chelsea completed six pre-season fixtures across Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and London, finishing the programme with a record of three wins, one draw and two losses in a schedule that gave Alonso his first extended look at a squad he had inherited rather than built.

The clearest indication of tactical intent came in the wins: a 3-0 dismantling of AC Milan in Hong Kong on August 8 showcased the pressing intensity Alonso demands, while the 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad in the final warm-up on August 15 showed improved defensive shape compared to the 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers, where Chelsea were exposed repeatedly.

The two defeats, a 2-1 loss to Tottenham in Sydney and a 1-0 reverse against Juventus in Hong Kong, came when Alonso used more experimental lineups and was still settling on his starting positions; both results should be read against that context rather than as a cause for significant concern heading into the opening league weekend.

Chelsea pre-season results 2026 W L L W D W 3 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 50% Win rate

Chelsea 2026-27 season prediction

The opening run of fixtures is as manageable as Chelsea could have hoped for in the sense of the location, and banking eight or nine points from the opening six gameweeks before the October double-header of Tottenham and Man United is a realistic target that would put the season on solid footing early.

The absence of European football is a genuine structural advantage over previous seasons, and Alonso will use that space to embed his system in a way that Maresca never had the chance to. Chelsea's attackers are talented enough to carry this team through difficult spells, and the defensive reinforcements in Lacroix and Palestra address the most obvious gaps from 2025-26.

The determining factor, as it has been for the past three years at Stamford Bridge, is whether the squad operates as a collective. The same players who downed tools for Rosenior in March are largely still present, and if the discontent of 2025-26 resurfaces, no manager's tactical sophistication will overcome it.

Alonso should be given enough time to prove whether the system works. A fourth-to-sixth-placed finish is the realistic range, with a Champions League berth possible if the squad buys in fully and the injury list stays kind.