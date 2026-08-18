Fulham transfer news: Cottagers 'submit offer' for Barcelona target amid links with two more defenders

Fulham have reportedly submitted an official offer for Real Betis defender Natan.

The Cottagers have strengthened in the attacking third with the permanent signings of Gonzalo Garcia, Cesar Palacios and Jonah Kusi-Asare.

Fulham also recruited defensive midfielder Shea Charles from Southampton after selling Sasa Lukic to newly-promoted Ipswich Town.

The west London club are now turning their focus to central defence as they look to fill the void created by Issa Diop's move to Ipswich earlier this summer.

In fact, Alvaro Arbeloa may be on the lookout for two new central defenders, as Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen and Jorge Cuenca are the only three senior centre-backs in his squad.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Fulham submit Natan offer

According to journalist Santi Aouna, Fulham have identified Betis' Natan as a viable transfer target.

The update claims that the Cottagers have submitted an offer, although the details of the proposal are unclear at this stage.

Betis seemingly have a battle on their hands to retain Natan's services, despite the fact he is under contract until the summer of 2030.

In addition to Fulham, La Liga champions Barcelona have also been linked with a potential move for the 25-year-old defender.

Natan's agent recently confirmed Barcelona's interest, but admitted that no formal proposal had been sent by the Catalan giants.

© Imago / Sportfoto Rudel

Cottagers continuing Ait Boudlal pursuit

Aouna's update also claims that Fulham are continuing discussions over a move for Rennes defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal.

The Cottagers are not refusing to give up their pursuit of the Morocco youth international despite failing with a reported £19.6m offer earlier this month.

Fulham have also been offered the chance to sign Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi, who is expected to leave the French side before the end of the transfer window.

Unique Sports, who are working to offload players on Marseille's behalf, are hopeful that Fulham will table an offer for the Argentina international.