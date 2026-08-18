Chelsea news: BlueCo change name of academy teams, give reasons for bizarre move

Chelsea have announced that their academy teams will now be called Cobham Next Gen.

On Monday evening, owners BlueCo were in the headlines as it was alleged that there could soon be changes to the club's ownership.

However, within 24 hours of that report breaking, it has been revealed that the club's Under-21s and Under-19s are being rebranded.

They will collectively be known as Cobham Next Gen in a move which Chelsea claim to be a 'more accurate reflection' of the club's academy.

Chelsea give reasons for Cobham Next Gen rebranding

On the club's official website, a statement read: "The new name more accurately reflects the age profile of our leading Academy side and Chelsea's long-standing heritage of developing the next generation of players for the senior game. While the squad competed in Premier League 2 as an Under-21s side, its average age last season was closer to that of an Under-18s group, with several players as young as 16 years old featuring regularly.

"Cobham Next Gen also better fits the role of the squad within the Academy. It recognises a group of young players with momentum, taking the next step in their development - the final one in the pathway to senior football - competing at a higher level as they continue their journey through Cobham towards the men's team.

"Chelsea's Academy has a proud history of producing players for the men's team. Club captain Reece James, Levi Colwill and Josh Acheampong are among the Academy graduates in our current senior squad.

"Many more have gone on to enjoy successful careers throughout English football and across Europe's leading leagues, reflecting the quality of the Chelsea development programme and our commitment to transitioning players made in Cobham into first team football.

Introducing Cobham Next Gen! ? pic.twitter.com/q0vZ1M24NC — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 18, 2026

"Providing young players with opportunities to compete above their natural age group remains a key part of the club's approach to player development. That was reflected last season as one of the youngest squads in the Premier League 2 finished at the top of the table.

"The introduction of Cobham Next Gen also strengthens the Academy's identity. More than an age-group name, it represents the players progressing through Cobham and the opportunities available to them as they continue their development towards the men's game.

"This new identity reflects the distinction of Chelsea’s Academy as a unique footballing environment with its own history, culture and proven record of developing players for the highest level of the game."

How will Chelsea fans react to Cobham Next Gen name?

There will be the traditionalists that feel BlueCo are moving a step too far in attempting to make all parts of Chelsea more marketable.

At the same time, it is not a unique move, with Juventus' youngsters also being known as Juventus Next Gen.

While there can be no doubt that it will divide opinion, those making the decisions at Chelsea will feel comfortable with the direction that they are heading.