Chelsea transfer news: BlueCo left with Mamadou Sarr decision as two clubs 'in discussions'

Chelsea defender Mamadou Sarr is allegedly attracting interest from clubs in La Liga and the Saudi Pro League.

BlueCo have been in the news this week after making the bizarre decision to change the name of Chelsea's Under-21 and Under-19 teams.

There is also talk that an alteration to their ownership of Chelsea could soon materialise, but their immediate concern will be concluding the summer transfer window with both the Premier League giants and Strasbourg.

Sarr is one of the players whose immediate future needs to be determined, a consequence of the Senegal international not being viewed as first choice by Xabi Alonso.

Previous reports have claimed that Chelsea would prefer for the 20-year-old to move to another English team on loan.

© Imago

Chelsea defender Sarr wanted on loan by Spanish, Saudi Arabian clubs

Nevertheless, as per Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, there is interest from Spain and Saudi Arabia.

The report claims that Real Sociedad are keen to secure a season-long loan deal for the centre-back.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal - who are being heavily linked with a Premier League star - are said to have made a move for Sarr.

Talks are allegedly ongoing in the race to sign Sarr, who requires regular game time having made just six appearances for Chelsea during the second half of last season.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Why Sarr is unlikely to be loaned abroad

While Sarr will undoubtedly have more admirers than the two clubs mentioned, Chelsea are unlikely to allow him to move abroad on a temporary basis.

Filip Jorgensen and Jesse Derry have already taken up two of Chelsea's six allotted loans, while Benoit Badiashile and Kendry Paez are expected to follow shortly.

That will leave BlueCo with just two more FIFA foreign loan slots to use, the assumption being that at least one more will be taken by Strasbourg.

Furthermore, the general consensus is that Sarr would benefit from playing in the Premier League, providing that a suitable club can be found.

So far, he has only made one start and two substitute outings in the division, the appearance in the first XI coming in a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.