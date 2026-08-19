Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants could move for 'bargain' forward as part of long-term Julian Alvarez plan

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Villarreal's Ayoze Perez this summer as part of a long-term plan to bring in Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez.

The Catalan outfit, at this stage, are unlikely to sign Alvarez this summer, with Atletico refusing to sell the Argentina international to a major rival.

Barcelona are currently short at centre-forward following the exits of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres, and the club will sign another player in that area of the field before the window closes.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona are giving serious consideration to moving for Perez.

The report claims that the Spaniard could be available for as little as €10m (£8.6m).

© Imago

Barcelona 'considering' summer move for Perez

The 33-year-old has a contract at Villarreal until the summer of 2028, but he could be on his way out of the club before this summer's transfer window closes for business.

Perez has a record of 29 goals and nine assists in 66 appearances for Villarreal since making the move to the Yellow Submarine from Real Betis in 2024.

The five-time Spain international has gained Champions League experience during his time at Villarreal, while the forward has a record of 36 goals and nine assists in 106 appearances in the top flight of Spanish football.

Barcelona could allegedly look to bring in Perez if they are able to put a deal in place for Alvarez to join during next summer's transfer window.

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Acero

Barcelona could look to sign Alvarez next summer

Atletico head coach Diego Simeone has said that the club's stance on Alvarez is "perfectly clear".

"I think if the club's owner [Gil Marin] spoke categorically, as he did, then that's it. It's perfectly clear. There's nothing more to it. From there, we focus on the sporting side, trying to look after the person, the player, to get him in shape," he told reporters.

"I deal with the sporting side. [Julian] is an extraordinary lad. We spoke, as we always do... We need more training sessions with him. He's the best player we have in attack, I've said that and I still think that. I want to build a team around him."

Alvarez will not be involved in Atletico's La Liga opener against Malaga on Wednesday, as he is not yet at full fitness after representing Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.