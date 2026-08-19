Rodri to Barcelona: Jose Mourinho opens up on Real Madrid's failed move for Spain international

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has branded new Barcelona midfielder Rodri "an extraordinary player".

Los Blancos were heavily linked with a move for the Spain international earlier this summer, with the capital outfit, at one stage, viewed as the heavy favourites to sign the midfielder from Manchester City.

However, Barcelona have now completed a deal for the 30-year-old; Rodri has signed a four-year contract at Camp Nou, having arrived in a £65m transfer.

Mourinho has paid tribute to the midfielder's quality but insisted that Real Madrid will never sign players who are not fully committed to making the move to Bernabeu.

“Rodri is an extraordinary player, but Real Madrid is a different dimension. Real Madrid cannot have players who think twice," Mourinho told El Chiringuito.

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Mourinho hails "extraordinary player" Rodri

"You get the call and say: ‘When do you want me there?’ Did I speak to Rodri? Yes, a couple of times. Real Madrid made him a generous offer. Rodri had doubts. His doubts created doubts in me."

Real Madrid have made six signings during this summer's transfer window, bringing in Yan Diomande, Marc Cucurella, Carlos Espi, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva.

At this stage, Los Blancos are unlikely to bring in another midfielder, which makes a departure for Aurelien Tchouameni or Eduardo Camavinga late in the window unlikely.

Manchester United have been linked with both Tchouameni and Camavinga this summer, but a new contract for the former could be announced in the near future.

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There is still believed to be a slight chance that Camavinga could leave before the market closes, with Man United thought to be serious contenders for his signature.

Real Madrid rounded off their pre-season with a 3-0 success over Schalke 04 on August 16.

Mourinho's side are now preparing for their La Liga opener against Espanyol on August 22, which is technically a gameweek two fixture; their matchday one game is against Real Sociedad on August 26.