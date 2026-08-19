Preview: Sion vs. Ajax - prediction, team news, lineups

Two in-form sides face off in the Conference League playoff round as Sion and Ajax tussle in Thursday's first leg at Stade de Tourbillon to secure a positive result ahead of next week's reverse fixture in Amsterdam.

The Swiss outfit head into the first leg on home soil unbeaten in six, winning five, while their Dutch giants remain undefeated under Michel so far, claiming four wins from six competitive matches under the former Girona boss.

Match preview

When Sion suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Young Boys at the end of July, few may have anticipated the commendable streak that has since followed.

Didier Tholot's men have secured five wins from six games, drawing the other 2-2 against Noah in Conference League qualification at the start of August in a match the Super League outfit did well to draw after Nias Hefti was sent off for two bookable offences.

Undeniably aiding their unbeaten streak is an impressive goalscoring record that has seen the home side find the back of the net twice or more times in all six matches, scoring three or more in wins over BATE (4-0), Luzern (3-0), Vaduz (3-2) and Kerzers (6-1).

Nevertheless, the team's inclination to outscore the opponent may not suffice against a side blessed with equal or arguably better attacking firepower.

Tholot's approach will be tested, considering that his side have not kept a clean sheet in four consecutive games heading into Thursday's fixture, although they face a team with similar issues at the back.

That hints at a match rich in entertainment, something Ajax know a thing or two about as they travel to Sion this week.

© Iconsport / René Nijhuis

Michel is still acclimatising to his new surroundings in Amsterdam, but fans are likely anticipating a mouthwatering season of entertaining football for De Joden.

Ajax have kept one clean sheet in the new manager's admirable start to life at the club — a 2-0 success over PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie — but have since failed to secure a win across multiple competitions.

Both results ended 2-2 against Shelbourne and Heerenveen, the latter of which saw the Jews twice take the lead only to be pegged back by Jacob Trenskow and an 82nd-minute Maxence Rivera leveller.

With Mika Godts no longer at the club following a move to Paris Saint-Germain, the club are shorn of significant final-third quality, especially with Wout Weghorst having departed earlier this summer.

Nonetheless, supporters will hope that Steven Berghuis and Oscar Gloukh can deliver strong performances for De Godenzonen as they seek to move on from losing two of last season's leading goal contributors.

Sion Conference League form:

D

W

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Sion form (all competitions):

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D

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Ajax Conference League form:

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D

Ajax form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / OLAF KRAAK / ANP

Kreshnik Hajrizi has not played for the Swiss outfit since May, and the centre-back is a major doubt to feature, even if he has been included in Tholot's squad.

Winsley Boteli has netted three goals in four appearances in Conference League qualifying before this week's fixture, and the forward will back himself to be on target again.

The 20-year-old is supported by two-goal men — Rilind Nivokazi and Batata — who possess game-deciding qualities should the three-goal youngster have an off-day against the Dutch giants.

Michel is without Daley Blind (knock), Josip Sutalo, Rayane Bounida, Amourricho van Axel Dongen (thigh) and Ahmetcan Kaplan (knee injury) for the playoff first-leg match.

Apart from Berghuis and Gloukh, Ajax can lean on Kasper Dolberg and summer arrivals Julian Brandt and Tolu Arokodare to decide matches.

Brandt has already scored two in four appearances for De Joden, while Arokodare has netted one and has assisted another in four appearances across all competitions for the Jews.

Sion possible starting lineup:

Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Cipriano; Kabacalman, Baltazar; Chouaref, Boteli, Surdez; Nivokazi

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouman, Baas, Henrique; Klaassen, Regeer; Berghuis, Gloukh, Brandt; Dolberg

We say: Sion 2-2 Ajax

While Ajax arrive as favourites to secure a first-leg advantage, their persistent defensive frailties and recent habit of letting leads slip will undoubtedly give the hosts plenty of encouragement.

Tholot's confident outfit have a lethal attack of their own and should exploit those vulnerabilities to force a thrilling stalemate at Stade de Tourbillon.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.