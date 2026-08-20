Preview: Wrexham vs Watford - prediction, team news, lineups

Playing a competitive match at the Racecourse Ground for the first time this season, Wrexham welcome Watford to North Wales on Saturday afternoon for an all-important Championship clash.

The Red Dragons suffered late disappointment at the base of Cardiff City earlier this week, whereas the Hornets commenced their second-tier schedule for 2026-27 with an impressive victory over Southampton.

Match preview

After picking up a mammoth 14 draws on their return to the Championship in 2025-26, Wrexham continued that trend and shared the spoils during their opening league contest of this term, with a late Rubin Colwill free-kick cancelling out Kieffer Moore's opener at Cardiff.

The pressure may be starting to mount slowly on long-serving manager Phil Parkinson after two winless matches at the beginning of this campaign, with the Red Dragons exiting the EFL Cup at Middlesbrough on August 7.

For the first time this season, Wrexham will walk out this Saturday afternoon at the Racecourse Ground, where the Welsh outfit last tasted defeat versus Southampton by a sobering 5-1 scoreline in early April.

There are set to be competitive home debuts for £16m trio Anthony Patterson, Daniel Imray and Ben Whiteman, with the latter jumping the Preston North End ship to join the Premier League hopefuls across the England-Wales border.

Following their late blow at the Cardiff City Stadium earlier this week, Wrexham's inability to hold onto advantages was there for all to see once again, with Parkinson's side dropping a staggering 24 points from winning positions last season.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Despite being a complete novice to the English game and expected by many to be relieved of his Hertfordshire duties by Christmas, Watford head coach Alessio Dionisi has commenced his reign with back-to-back competitive triumphs.

Firstly, the Hornets struck late to edge past League Two Crawley Town in the first round of the EFL Cup, and eight days later efforts from young winger Amin Nabizada and playmaker Iker Bravo sealed a 2-1 Championship success over points-deducted Southampton.

After downing both the Red Devils and the Saints at Vicarage Road, Watford (20) hit the road for the first time this season, with only West Bromwich Albion (19), Oxford United (18) and Sheffield Wednesday (8) earning fewer Championship away points last term.

As the summer transfer window draws to a close, the Hornets' regular business with sister club Udinese has come under scrutiny from supporters, with Dionisi's men signing five players from the Italian outfit so far.

Whilst meetings between Watford and Wrexham have been rare in recent years, Saturday's visitors enjoyed the better of the battles last season, when they collected four points from their two Championship contests.

Wrexham Championship form:

D

Wrexham form (all competitions):

L D

Watford Championship form:

W

Watford form (all competitions):

W W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Wrexham remain without the services of attacking midfielder Josh Windass, who has failed to feature so far this season owing to a muscle injury.

Providing an assist on his second-tier debut for the Red Dragons on Monday night, Imray should start at right wing-back once again, with George Thomason on the opposite flank.

Former Preston favourite Whiteman is knocking on the door for a start, whilst Sam Smith provides a different striker option from the bench.

Watford will be battling on without left-back Marc Bola until after the first international break after he picked up a hamstring problem last week.

One of the boys drafted in from Udinese this summer, Jordan Zemura is the obvious candidate to enter the XI as Bola's replacement.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Patterson; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Imray, Whiteman, James, O'Brien, Thomason; Moore, Broadhead

Watford possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Traore, Pollock, Keben, Zemura; Bove, Kyprianou, Nabizada, Bravo, Maamma; Doumbia

We say: Wrexham 2-1 Watford

After consecutive away matches, Wrexham are back at the Racecourse Ground for the first time this season, searching for their maiden victory.

With homesick Watford in town, the Red Dragons should be able to overpower their visitors in North Wales to claim maximum points.

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