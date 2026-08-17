Wrexham transfer news: Who is Augustine Boakye? Championship rivals 'interested' in Ligue 2 attacker

Wrexham are reportedly one of two Championship clubs who are interested in signing Saint-Etienne attacker Augustine Boakye.

On Monday night, the Dragons will square off against Cardiff City in an eagerly-anticipated Welsh derby.

However, Phil Parkinson has already been busy in the transfer market, with £16m being spent on Anthony Patterson, Danny Imray and Ben Whiteman.

Nevertheless, with loan players having returned to their parent clubs and the likes of Lewis Brunt, Ryan Hardie and Jay Rodriguez not at the Racecourse Ground for 2026-27, senior additions are required.

According to Foot Mercato, Wrexham are ready to compete with Norwich for Boakye over the coming days.

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Who is Augustine Boakye?

The report alleges that Belgian giants Anderlecht are also admirers of the 25-year-old forward.

Boakye, who can play as a number 10 or on either flank, has contributed nine goals and 10 assists from 55 games for Saint-Etienne.

He had previously starred in the Austrian Bundesliga with Wolfsberger AC, chipping in 12 goals and 11 assists from just 41 appearances.

Saint-Etienne paid in the region of €3m (£2.57m) and naturally want to make a profit on the Ghanaian.

With Saint-Etienne having failed to earn a return to Ligue 1, it is suggested that there is every chance of Boakye leaving the French outfit before the end of the summer transfer window.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Do Wrexham need a player like Boakye?

While Wrexham are not short of options in the final third, it is yet to be determine whether players such as Davis Keillor-Dunn and Bailey Cadamarteri are ready to contribute to a Championship promotion bid.

The pair did not make an impact during the second half of 2025-26, and it is plausible that they could be loaned out.

Boakye has the potential to offer more flair to the attack and could be viewed as more of a difference-maker.