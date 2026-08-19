Bradley Barcola or Ibrahim Mbaye: Liverpool 'unlikely' to bid for one of PSG's wingers as Newcastle Premier League game nears

Liverpool are unlikely to pursue a deal for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ibrahim Mbaye, the newest report has claimed.

The Premier League will begin this week, and the Reds' first test of the season will come against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

Andoni Iraola's squad is far from complete, but they have been linked with PSG wingers Bradley Barcola and Mbaye, and their additions would be welcome given the club are embarking on their first campaign without Mohamed Salah since 2016-17.

The Merseysiders are thought to be reluctant to meet the French side's asking price for both players, though they have been more strongly linked with Barcola.

Simon Jones reports in the Daily Mail that talks for Mbaye are only exploratory at this stage, and a deal is unlikely to be pursued.

© Imago / Joaquim Ferreira/ HMB Media

Ibrahim Mbaye to Liverpool: Would PSG star block Rio Ngumoha's pathway?

There were some concerns that Mbaye would block the pathway of Rio Ngumoha at Anfield, especially as they are 18 and 17 respectively.

However, the PSG star prefers to operate on the right side of attack, while Ngumoha is at his best on the left flank, meaning their long-term futures could both be in the same XI.

The Liverpool youngster is reportedly set for a role on the right this season, though he is only 17, and overplaying him at this stage of his career could risk his fitness.

Mbaye arriving at Anfield would not block Ngumoha from the starting XI, and they would both be able to start regularly.

© Imago / Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola salute PSG fans

Newcastle vs. Liverpool: Who will Andoni Iraola start in attack?

Liverpool will almost certainly take on Newcastle with the same squad they have used in pre-season, even if a deal is agreed with PSG for Barcola this week.

Iraola opted to start Cody Gakpo on the left of attack in a friendly against Como last Sunday, while Ngumoha started on the right.

Selling Gakpo to Tottenham Hotspur without bringing in at least one forward would leave the Reds severely understaffed for this weekend's game, and it would be surprising if the Dutchman did not play a role against Newcastle.