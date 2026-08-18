Liverpool transfer news: significant price drop expected for Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye amid Reds interest

The departures of Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye are expected before the transfer window closes. And, as a result, PSG could lower their asking price for both wingers.

As relayed on X by an insider, Luis Enrique has made his decision on the 23-year-old Frenchman: the Paris Saint-Germain boss did not use the former Lyon player in the Trophee des Champions defeat to Lens (0-1), and the Spaniard has even opened the door to the number 29 leaving the French club.

For Ibrahim Mbaye, there is less uncertainty, given that the 18-year-old Senegalese forward is a clear back-up option at Paris. And, like Bradley Barcola, the winger watched the defeat to Lens from the stands on Sunday.

Price drop for Barcola and Mbaye at PSG?

© Imago / Passion2Press / Markus Fischer

According to information from Team Talk, PSG will not be waiting long before lowering their demands for the two players, who are both attracting interest from Liverpool.

The English club, who will not choose between the two Paris forwards and want to sign both this season, were reportedly put off by the initial asking price set for Bradley Barcola, understood to be £145m.

However, reassured by the arrivals of Ferran Torres and Mika Godts, Paris are set to lower their demands, as predicted by sources close to the former Lyon player, with the fee for Barcola now expected to reach around £124 million (€145m). The same applies to Ibrahim Mbaye: PSG are expected to lower their asking price from around £51m to £30m (£60m to £35m), while, according to RMC, the winger has turned down Bayer Leverkusen and reached agreement on a five-year contract with the Reds.

A crowded PSG attack is pushing Barcola and Mbaye towards Liverpool

© Iconsport / Ludvig Thunman / BILDBYRÅN / kod LT

This lower pricing, reported by sources close to the players, obviously requires confirmation, but does appear to be heading in that direction: competition in attack at PSG, with Ferran Torres and Mika Godts, not to mention Maghnes Akliouche, now looks too fierce to keep hold of Ibrahim Mbaye, and especially Bradley Barcola.

The 28-cap international needs regular game time, and the presence of the former Ajax player, alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the left, is blocking his path.

And as Paris, like the rest of French football, are not short of money, a drop in price should not damage the future of the reigning European champions: a reduction of around £43-51 million in total is not exactly significant for PSG.