Preview: Flamengo vs Cruzeiro - prediction, team news, lineups

Flamengo host Cruzeiro at the Maracana on Wednesday, August 19, in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores last-16 tie, with kick-off scheduled for 21:30 local time in Rio de Janeiro (01:30 BST on Thursday, August 20 in the UK).

The tie remains level after a 1-1 draw at the Mineirao, meaning any win in normal time for either side at the Maracana will be enough to progress, while a second draw would send the contest to penalties.

Match preview

Flamengo will look to make home advantage count as they push for a place in the quarter-finals. Leonardo Jardim's side arrive in good form domestically and continentally, having gone unbeaten through a group phase in which they finished top with 16 points from five wins and a single draw.

The point earned in Belo Horizonte has given the Rio side latitude to settle the tie in front of their own supporters.

Flamengo are expected to lean on control of possession in the final third and the pace of Samuel Lino and Bruno Henrique to break down Cruzeiro's lines.

Home form at the Maracana is Flamengo's chief asset, with the club having won 20 of 43 matches played there against their Minas Gerais rivals down the years.

The Portuguese coach is expected to focus on an intense start in order to dictate the tempo of the tie.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Cruzeiro travel to Rio determined to overturn the odds and reach the last eight. Under Artur Jorge, the Belo Horizonte side showed strong tactical competitiveness in the first leg and will look to catch Flamengo on the counter-attack once again.

Cruzeiro have been solid in the Brasileirao of late and will lean on the experience within their squad to cope with a hostile atmosphere. Their away form has been consistent, with several important wins picked up in recent weeks.

Cruzeiro's main aim will be to exploit the space left by Flamengo's full-backs, using the pace of Keny Arroyo and the physical presence of Kaio Jorge in the penalty area.

The Belo Horizonte club will also be hoping to repeat their positive record in knockout meetings with their rivals this century.

The overall head-to-head record between the clubs now stands at 87 official matches, with Flamengo winning 34, Cruzeiro winning 29 and 24 draws. In the last five direct meetings, honours have been shared, with two wins apiece for each side and one draw.

Flamengo Copa Libertadores form:

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Flamengo form (all competitions):

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Cruzeiro Copa Libertadores form:

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Cruzeiro form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Flamengo are monitoring the recovery of several players currently under medical care. Left-back Alex Sandro remains sidelined with tendinitis in his right calf, keeping Ayrton Lucas as the confirmed option in that position. Forward Everton Cebolinha, centre-back Vitao and winger Luiz Araujo all remain unavailable.

In attack, Bruno Henrique is Flamengo's top scorer in the competition with four goals, competing with Pedro and Lucas Paqueta for a starting role alongside Giorgian de Arrascaeta. Jorginho and Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar form the holding pair in midfield.

Cruzeiro welcome back right-back Fagner and midfielder Lucas Romero, both of whom served suspensions in the first leg and are available for Artur Jorge. Midfielder Matheus Pereira remains Cruzeiro's technical focal point and leads the club's scoring charts in the Libertadores with four goals.

Young Ecuadorian forward Keny Arroyo arrives with his stock high after scoring in the first leg and is expected to form part of a front three alongside Wesley and centre-forward Kaio Jorge. In defence, Jonathan Jesus and Fabricio Bruno are set to start as the first-choice centre-back pairing in front of goalkeeper Otavio.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Emerson Royal, Leo Ortiz, Leo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Erick Pulgar, Jorginho; Lucas Paqueta (Gonzalo Plata), Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Samuel Lino; Pedro (Bruno Henrique)

Cruzeiro possible starting lineup:

Otavio; William (Fagner), Fabricio Bruno, Jonathan Jesus, Gabriel Rojas; Lucas Romero (Matheus Henrique), Gerson; Keny Arroyo, Matheus Pereira, Wesley; Kaio Jorge

We say: Flamengo 2-1 Cruzeiro

Flamengo have averaged more than 15 shots per game at the Maracana and can call on the technical quality of Pedro and Lucas Paqueta to break down a low defensive block. Their territorial dominance ought to create clear openings from as early as the first half in front of their own supporters.

Cruzeiro have scored in four of their last five away matches and possess a genuine threat on the counter-attack through Arroyo and Matheus Pereira, capable of catching Flamengo's back line out of position. The balance of probability points to a narrow home win, with goals at both ends.

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