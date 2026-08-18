Preview: Lech Poznan vs Thun - prediction, team news, lineups

One step away from a place in the Europa League's league phase, Polish champions Lech Poznan will welcome Swiss title holders Thun to Enea Stadion for the first leg of their qualification playoff on Thursday.

Kolejorz come into this tie as favourites, though the visitors are looking to build on their emphatic cup win last time out.

Match preview

Niels Frederiksen's Lech are in excellent form, and after four wins on the bounce ahead of this week's showdown, they will be confident of making a strong start to the playoff.

Kolejorz reached this stage by thrashing KI Klaksvik 6-0 in aggregate in the third round of Europa League qualifying, securing a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg before a 5-0 triumph in the second on August 14.

That latter victory also saw Frederiksen's side keep a third consecutive clean sheet, and such defensive solidity is sure to be a major asset as they seek to develop their status as European regulars.

Lech boast a major experience advantage over Thursday's opponents, having made the round of 16 in the 2025-26 Conference League, but they would be remiss to take the contest lightly - especially considering that the Polish club were dropped into last term's third-tier competition after being knocked out of the Europa League process at the playoff round.

Hoping to finally make the Europa League proper, Thursday's hosts will draw heart from the fact that they have lost just one of their last 12 home games, winning three of their most recent five.

© Iconsport / Igor Soban, Pixsell photo & video agency, Pixsell, Alamy

Meanwhile, Gian-Luca Privitelli's Thun have been lacklustre at the start of the 2026-27 campaign, and will need to defy the odds to progress from this tie.

The Swiss champions thrashed Saxon-Sports 6-0 on Sunday in their domestic cup, and while the result was a positive one, it was also just their third victory in eight matches so far this term - a stretch that has seen them lose four times and draw once.

Counting against Privitelli's side further is their lack of expertise on the continent, given the club have not have not reached the group stage or league phase of any UEFA competition since 2013-14 edition of the Europa League.

In fact, Thun had not even made the qualifiers at any level since 2019-20, when they were beaten 5-3 on aggregate by Spartak Moscow in the Europa League's third qualifying round.

On their way to this season's playoff, the Swiss team bested Vikingur Reykjavik 5-3 across two legs, winning 3-0 at home in the first, before scraping through after a 3-2 defeat in the second on August 13.

That loss on the road came as part of a run of three in a row prior to Thun's cup win last time out, a spell during which they conceded at least three goals in every match.

Lech Poznan Europa League form:

Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

D

L

W

W

W

W

Thun Europa League form:

Thun form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Newspix

Lech will be lighter in attack than ideal this week, with left winger Leo Bengtsson recovering from a foot issue, and right winger Ali Gholizadeh sidelined until 2027 with a cruciate ligament injury.

Eighteen-year-old striker Kamil Jakobczyk is also a doubt due to an ankle injury, though Mikael Ishak should be on hand to lead the line, supported by a trio of Patrik Walemark, Luis Palma and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

Elsewhere, midfielder Filip Jagiello is working his way into contention following a muscle problem and may not make the XI, but Antoni Kozubal and Pablo Rodriguez look set to start in Frederiksen's double pivot.

As for Thun, they are missing centre-back Genis Montolio, who is out of action until next year with a cruciate ligament injury, so expect to see Marco Burki and Jan Bamert continue at the heart of the visitors' defence.

Privitelli will also be without defensive midfielder Mattias Kait, who has a muscle injury, and Justin Roth is likely to start alongside Nassim Zoukit in the centre of the park on Thursday.

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Lis; Pereira, Skrzypczak, Monka, Gurgul; Kozubal, Rodriguez; Walemark, Palma, Sayyadmanesh; Ishak

Thun possible starting lineup:

Steffen; Fehr, Baumert, Burki, Heule; Riechmuth, Roth, Zoukit, Matoshi; Gutbub, Labeau

We say: Lech Poznan 2-0 Thun

Lech are the favourites on paper and come into this match in great form, having won four on the bounce prior to kick off.

Thun have made a poor start to this season overall, and with comparatively little experience in UEFA competitions in recent years, it is difficult to picture the visitors avoiding defeat on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.