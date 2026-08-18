Brentford news: Yunus Konak Konak signs new Bees contract as midfielder completes Championship loan move

Brentford midfielder Yunus Konak has signed a new long-term contract and joined Lincoln City on a season-long loan deal.

Konak has made 16 competitive appearances since joining Brentford from Turkish side Sivasspor in January 2024.

After struggling for regular minutes, Konak was sent on loan to Oxford United for the second half of the 2025-26 season.

Oxford could not avoid relegation to League One, but Konak gained valuable experience in his 18 appearances for the U's.

Brentford have now handed Konak a new long-term deal as a clear sign of their belief in his potential to grow into a Premier League-level midfielder.

Konak has put pen to paper on a new five-year contract until the summer of 2031, with an option for the club to extend by a further 12 months.

Bol şans, Yunus! ??



Wishing you every success on loan at Lincoln City! ? pic.twitter.com/EMQL6ZaOY5 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 18, 2026

Konak completes Lincoln loan switch

The Bees have also confirmed Konak has joined Lincoln City on a season-long loan deal, allowing him to continue his development in the Championship.

Speaking about the loan switch, the 20-year-old told Lincoln's official website: "I’m excited to get started, meet everyone and help the team have a successful season.

“Lincoln City is the right fit for me. I liked everything they have shown me and I’m very happy to be here.

“I’m very aggressive. I love to tackle and I love to fight for the team. I like to give everything on the pitch.

“I really like it when the fans create a good atmosphere in the stadium, and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of our fans because I have been told everything about them.

“I’m really excited to be here, and I can’t wait to meet all the fans. I’ll give everything for the club, 100%, on and off the pitch."

?? A new man in the middle. pic.twitter.com/lEPREUs62I — Lincoln City FC ?? (@LincolnCity_FC) August 18, 2026

Andrews delighted with new Konak contract

Brentford boss Keith Andrews expressed his delight at the move to hand Konak a new contract and send him out on loan for valuable game time.

“I like Yunus a lot," Andrews told the Brentford website. "I’ve seen his development at close quarters, even going back to when I was set-piece coach.

“I really like him as a young man. He came over here not speaking much English, and he’s a really popular member of the squad because he’s all in on Brentford.

“I have a lot of time for him. I’m delighted to get him tied down long term to allow him to go out and continue his development.

“It is really important that Yunus continues his development by playing first-team football in an environment that we think will be good for him and beneficial for his game.

“We really saw the benefits of him going out and playing regularly for Oxford last season. The easiest thing would be to keep him in and around our squad but, for him, it’s important that he goes and takes the next step in his development.

“He’s had a really good pre-season, and you can see the development in his game. The fact that he’s played men’s football is very evident. He looks in a good place, and I’m very confident he can have a good season there.”

Konak could make his Lincoln debut in Saturday's Championship clash against Portsmouth at the LNER Stadium, the club's first home game in the second tier since 1961.