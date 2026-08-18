Preview: Universitatea Craiova vs Ararat-Armenia - prediction, team news, lineups

Universitatea Craiova welcome Ararat-Armenia to the Stadionul Ion Oblemenco on Thursday evening for their UEFA Europa League qualifying round tie.

In their latest outing, Alb-albastrii were held to a 1-1 draw away to a struggling Otelul Galati side, while the Black and Whites claimed a 2-0 victory against FC Van.

Match preview

As a result of ending their 35-year long wait for a Superliga title in the 2025-26 campaign, Univ Craiova booked their spot in this season’s Champions League qualification phases, but falling to a 3-2 aggregate defeat against Bulgarian outfit Levski last month, the Romanian side have since dropped to the Europa League.

However, after narrowly making their way past Finnish side KuPS in the previous round, claiming a 2-1 home victory in the second leg following a score draw in Kuopio, Alb-albastrii now have the opportunity to take part in the main Europa League campaign for the first time since its rebrand from the UEFA Cup in 2009 if they can progress from their tie with Ararat-Armenia.

Despite coming off the back of one of the club’s greatest ever seasons, the hosts head into Thursday’s bout in dismal form though and having won just two of their first five Superliga matches this campaign, Filipe Coelho’s men currently sit within the division’s relegation group.

Although they have not previously met Ararat-Armenia, Univ Craiova have faced Armenian opposition before, drawing 1-1 with FC Noah in the League Phase of the Conference League last season.

© Imago / CTK Photo

Much like their opposition, after topping the Armenian Premier League for the first time since 2020 last season, finishing four points clear of prior champions FC Noah, Ararat-Armenia entered the Champions League qualification stages this summer too.

However, following wins against both Riga FC and Shamrock Rovers in the first two qualifying rounds, Manuel Tulipa’s men were unable to capitalise on a 2-1 first leg victory against Celje in the penultimate playoff tie, ultimately falling to a 3-2 aggregate defeat and also finding themselves in Europe’s secondary competition.

Despite this, the Black and Whites will still be motivated to progress and having posted a near perfect start to their latest Premier League campaign, sitting second in the table only on goal difference after winning each of their opening three fixtures, they will certainly be confident of doing so.

Winning 2-1 away to Universitatea Cluj in last season’s second Conference League qualifying round following a goalless first leg, Ararat-Armenia also head into Thursday’s tie unbeaten in their only two prior competitive meetings with Romanian sides.

Universitatea Craiova form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

W

D

Ararat-Armenia form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / sport pictures-Razvan Pasarica

The hosts continue to be without midfielder Alexandru Iamandache and goalkeeper Pavlo Isenko as both are sidelined with knee injuries.

Starting in place of Steven Nsimba against Otelul on Sunday, it remains to be seen whether Coelho opts for Assad Al Hamlawi to lead the Univ Craiova frontline over the Frenchman on Thursday.

On the other hand, Tulipa has an entirely fit Ararat-Armenia squad to select from for the first leg with no fresh injury concerns.

Having named a heavily rotated side to face Van on Saturday afternoon, it is likely that the Portuguese boss will revert to a similar lineup to the one that started the defeat against Celje last week.

Universitatea Craiova possible starting lineup:

Popescu; Rus, Romanchuk, Screciu; Mora Mekvabishvili, Cicaldau, Bancu; Matei, Nsimba, Baiaram

Ararat-Armenia possible starting lineup:

Joao Bravim; Junior Julio, Wilson Valdez, Malis, Grigoryan; Oliveira, Muradyan, Carlier; Serobyan, Sandro Lima, Banjaqui

We say: Universitatea Craiova 2-1 Ararat-Armenia

Despite their slow start to the season, Univ Craiova look the favourites for victory on Thursday night and to take an all important advantage into next week's second leg.

Although we think this will be the case, it will certainly not be a straightforward match against an Ararat-Armenia side who have once again had a positive start to their competitive season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.