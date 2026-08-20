Tottenham Hotspur's aims for the 2026-27 Premier League campaign discussed ahead of Brentford opener

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League opener against Brentford, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator discusses Roberto De Zerbi's team.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "Pre-season has been very positive"

Brentford vs. Tottenham Premier League Match Preview

It is so difficult to pinpoint what Tottenham should be aiming for this season. If they finish 17th again, that would be extraordinary. That is not going to happen.

Top half, as a minimum, must be assumed. Top four and Champions League might be too big a jump, but top seven and a return to European football has to be the minimum goal.

Especially given their unprecedented summer spending. They have broken their transfer record twice in the space of a few days with Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

More could still arrive; there are reports they are pushing for Savinho and Omar Marmoush. Gakpo, who they were pursuing, looks likely to stay at Liverpool.

With the new defence, the new midfield, and the likely new attacking additions, it will take time to gel. Pre-season has been very positive, though, and they went through it unbeaten.

There was a standout win against Chelsea in the Sydney Super Cup. The attacking injury concerns will linger, even if they sign Savinho and Marmoush.

Maddison is back but still has a slightly uncertain fitness record. Kulusevski has been out for an entire season. Kudus, Odobert, and Xavi Simons are also among those who have been out for the long term.

If they do not push for at least top seven this season, that has to be considered a poor return. They have no European distractions this season, unlike last season when they reached the Champions League knockout rounds.

De Zerbi has now had an entire summer to implement his methods and his unique playing style. If they cannot get back into Europe with the outlay and the De Zerbi effect, that would be a poor season for Spurs.