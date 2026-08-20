Arsenal, Chelsea players worth £139m combined ‘included on three-man shortlist’ by Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal have included Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Chelsea’s Pedro Neto on a three-man shortlist of winger targets this summer, according to a report

Martinelli has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and is believed to be facing an uncertain future in North London.

As for Neto, he has also been tipped to potentially move clubs, with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur among the teams said to be monitoring his situation.

Al-Hilal are the latest side to express their interest in Neto, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, while Martinelli is another Premier League start wanted by the ambitious Saudi Pro League giants.

While Neto’s stance on his future at Chelsea and interest from Al-Hilal is unclear, Martinelli is said to prefer a move to another European club should he pursue a new chapter away from Arsenal.

However, Al-Hilal’s proposal for the player would be a ‘big one’ should he be picked as their priority winger option in the remaining days of the window.

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Al-Hilal targets Martinelli, Neto could be sold before transfer deadline

Martinelli has already turned down the opportunity to join Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray, who were prepared to pay £38.5m (€45m) for his services.

Recent reports claim that Mikel Arteta’s side are still planning to accept another offer for Martinelli if it arrives from another club before the deadline, and the funds generated can be put towards a marque attacking signing.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has recorded 62 goals and 36 assists in 278 appearances for Arsenal across all tournaments, but he only found the net once in 30 games during the Gunners’ triumphant 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

As for Neto, he is thought to remain in Xabi Alonso’s first-team plans, unless a huge bid in the region of £100m is received for the Portugal international.

The 26-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge from Wolves for almost half of that valuation (£51.4m) in August 2024 and has since played 103 times for the Blues in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and registering 19 assists.

Al-Hilal’s interest in both Neto and Martinelli comes after they failed with an opening offer for Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, who is interested in making the move to the Middle East.