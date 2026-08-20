Preview: Leicester City vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

Leicester City will be looking to pick up their first League One victory when they welcome Burton Albion to the King Power Stadium.

The hosts currently sit 11th in the league table, while the visitors are 15th.

Match preview

Leicester are back in League One for the first time since 2009, having suffered back-to-back relegations.

There has been a lot of upheaval at the King Power this summer, with the likes of Jordan Ayew, Asmir Begovic, Patson Daka, Ricardo Pereira, Bilal El Khannouss, Harry Winks, Jannik Vestergaard, Abdul Fatawu and Jeremy Monga have all departed.

However, they have brought in Conor Chaplin, Alex McCarthy, Liam Cullen, Wes Burns, Franco Ravizzoli, Admir Bristric, Christian McFarlane, Tommy Watson and Harry Howell as reinforcements.

Russell Martin is their new head coach and he won his first game in charge, with the Foxes beating Northampton Town 1-0 in the EFL Cup, but they drew 1-1 with Notts County in their league opener last weekend.

Martin admitted after the game that he was not "surprised" by the result and the team has "loads of learning to do".

© Imago / NurPhoto

Burton finished 17th last season and are into their ninth consecutive campaign in League One.

The Brewers ended last season on a six-match unbeaten run, but are yet to pick up a competitive victory so far.

Gary Bowyer's side lost 2-1 to Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers in the first round of the EFL Cup before drawing 1-1 with Stevenage in the league last weekend.

Burton have lost several key players over the summer, with top scorer Jake Beesley joining Bradford City and club captain Udoka Godwin-Malife signing for Reading.

Leicester City League One form:

Leicester City form (all competitions):

Burton Albion League One form:

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Leicester are expected to keep faith with the side that drew against Notts County, with goalscorer Jayden Joseph lining up in defence alongside Caleb Okoli, Harry Souttar and Luke Thomas.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid is likely to continue up front, while Sammy Braybrooke, Oliver Skipp and Liam Cullen will feature in midfield.

Burton are unlikely to make changes as Bowyer was delighted with his side's performance against Stevenage even though they were unable to pick up all three points.

Matthew Dennis is expected to lead the line with support from Kegs Chauke and Charlie Webster, while new signings Gbemi Arubi, Harvey Araujo and Emeka Adiele may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

McCarthy; Joseph, Okoli, Souttar, Thomas; Braybrooke, Skipp, Cullen; Burns, De Cordova-Reid, Alves

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Addai; Sibbick, Delap, Tilt; Lofthouse, Evans, Krubally, Armer; Chauke, Dennis, Webster

We say: Leicester City 2-1 Burton Albion

Leicester have a stronger squad on paper, but it is a new-look side and it will take time for them to gel under their new boss.

Burton are a well-drilled team and will make life difficult for the Foxes, but we are backing Leicester to pick up a home win.

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