Curtis Jones to Inter Milan: Medical details revealed ahead of emotional Liverpool exit

Curtis Jones is seemingly in the final stages of finalising his transfer from Liverpool to Inter Milan this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a target for the reigning Serie A champions since January and talks with the Reds over a permanent deal recently entered an advanced stage.

In June, Inter allegedly failed with a €25m (£21.5m) bid to sign Jones, but Liverpool valued the England international closer to €40m (£34m).

Multiple reports, including Sky Sports News, now claim that Inter have reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign Jones for £30m (€35m), with Andoni Iraola's Reds accepting the Italian club’s latest proposal on Wednesday night.

It is understood that Liverpool have also inserted a 10% sell-on clause in the deal for Jones, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract at Anfield.

Inter’s willingness to pay Tottenham Hotspur €35m for full-back and fellow Englishman Djed Spence earlier in the transfer window was seen as a benchmark figure for the deal involving Jones.

The midfielder has now been granted permission to travel to Milan to undergo a medical, which journalist Fabrizio Romano claims will take place on Friday.

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Inter-bound Jones set to end 16-year association with Liverpool

Jones is set to become the fourth Premier League player to join Inter this summer after Spence, John Stones and Manuel Akanji, the latter joining permanently from Manchester City following a loan spell last season.

The boyhood Liverpool lad, who grew up in the Toxteth area of the city, is also set to end his 16-year association with a club he joined at the age of nine.

Jones progressed through Liverpool’s youth ranks and made his senior debut in January 2019 under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The midfielder has since made a total of 228 appearances for the Reds across all competitions, scoring 22 goals, providing 25 assists and winning seven trophies.

The two-time Premier League winner played 49 times for Liverpool under ex-boss Arne Slot last season, though he was limited to 28 starts, with 18 of those coming in the Premier League.

Inter’s agreement to sign Jones comes after they allowed fellow midfielder Davide Frattesi to join Lazio on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.