Liverpool transfer news: Forgotten Reds star has no future under Andoni Iraola as three clubs circle

Liverpool could be ready to part ways with Federico Chiesa in January, with the Italian winger attracting interest from three Serie A clubs.

Chiesa has struggled to establish himself since arriving at Anfield from Juventus in 2024 and is yet to feature under new boss Andoni Iraola this season.

A return to Italy could now offer the 28-year-old an opportunity to revive his career, while Liverpool could finally move on from a signing that has failed to work out.

Italian clubs queue to sign Federico Chiesa in January

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Inter Milan, Lazio and Atalanta are all monitoring Chiesa ahead of the January transfer window, according to fresh reports from Italy (via Sport Witness).

None of the three clubs have opened negotiations with Liverpool or the player's representatives yet, with potential suitors waiting to discover whether the Reds are prepared to make him available and what the conditions of a deal would be.

Chiesa has endured a difficult spell on Merseyside since joining from Juventus. He managed just two goals and two assists in 14 appearances during his debut campaign, before registering three goals and three assists across 36 games last season.

His situation has become even more concerning this term, with the winger yet to make a single appearance under Iraola.

Inter, Lazio and Atalanta are therefore waiting for Liverpool to give the green light to a January departure, with Chiesa potentially becoming one of the most interesting names on the Italian market.

Federico Chiesa clearly has no future at Liverpool

© Iconsport / MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

It is difficult to see where Chiesa fits into Iraola's plans at this point.

Being left out of the squad entirely is one thing, but failing to make a single appearance this season suggests the Spaniard simply does not see the Italian as part of his preferred attacking options.

That makes a January departure sensible for everyone.

Chiesa needs regular football at 28 if he is to rediscover the form that made him one of Europe's most exciting wingers, while Liverpool should look to free up space and wages for players who actually fit Iraola's plans.

With Inter, Lazio and Atalanta already waiting in the wings, Liverpool should have little reason to stand in his way.