Liverpool transfer news: Alisson makes feelings clear on Anfield future amid Flamengo links

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has insisted that he wishes to remain at the club past the end of the current season.

The 34-year-old started his 10th Premier League contest of the campaign on Sunday afternoon, when Andoni Iraola's side secured a 3-1 success at the Selhurst Park base of Crystal Palace.

After a promising start to the fixture for the hosts, it was Liverpool's star attackers who took control of the contest, with Germany international Florian Wirtz netting his first top-flight goal of the term.

The Anfield club were unable to record their fifth clean sheet of the Premier League season due to an Eddie Nketiah spot kick in added time, however, Alisson produced a good display following recent links to Brazilian side Flamengo.

Clearly planning for a future without the veteran shot-stopper, Liverpool are supposedly eyeing a swoop for a keeper valued at just over £30m ahead of the two transfer windows in 2027.

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Liverpool legend Alisson 'happy to stay' past the summer

After a positive performance in the victory at Crystal Palace, Alisson provided a definitive response when asked whether he wants to remain at Liverpool past the end of this season.

"Yes, in my mind. I am focused on playing every game but in my mind I am happy to stay. You know, that depends on a lot of aspects and different situations," said the 34-year-old.

‘But my will is to stay. I am happy here, my family is happy here. I am still hungry for titles and for delivering good performances. I still want to play at the top level for as long as I can. So that is my thinking on that."

Alisson's current deal at Anfield runs out at the conclusion of the current season, meaning that he will be free to discuss pre-contract terms with foreign clubs in the New Year.

However, the keeper later stated that his agent had commenced talks with Liverpool's hierarchy over a new contract, and it appears that the player is not interested in a potential departure.

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How long can Alisson go on for?

After a number of error-strewn performances at the beginning of this campaign in the Premier League, many supporters were suggesting that Alisson's days as Liverpool's first choice were numbered.

That being said, the 34-year-old was mightily impressive in the recent success at Crystal Palace, making six saves and keeping his side in the contest during a difficult first period for the visitors.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is the clear second option at Anfield currently, however, it is plausible that the Georgia international fails to grow into a position to become the man in between the sticks for the long-term.