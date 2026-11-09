Chelsea transfer news: Blues ‘ready to approve’ January move for £17m ace amid Celtic interest

Scottish giants Celtic and a number of Championship sides have reportedly been given fresh hope in their pursuit of Chelsea starlet Kendry Paez.

Paez agreed to join Chelsea from Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle in 2023 before his £17m transfer to the Premier League club was made official in the summer of 2025 after his 18th birthday.

The attacking midfielder experienced a disappointing loan spell at Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg in France, before his January loan to River Plate was cut short in August due to a lack of regular game time.

Paez is now back at Chelsea but does not feature in Xabi Alonso’s first-team plans, with the youngster currently training and representing the club’s Under-21 side.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are now exploring the possibility of finding Paez a ‘new opportunity’ in January, actively looking for loan options for the second half of the season.

The report adds that any loan agreement for Paez must guarantee regular first-team football for the youngster, as Chelsea still have very high hopes for the 27-cap Ecuador international.

Who could sign Chelsea’s Paez on loan in January?

© Imago / Rich Graessle / Icon Sportswire

Interest in Paez is said to have emerged from multiple leagues, with Celtic among the clubs who had previously been alerted to his availability towards the end of the summer window.

Martin O'Neill’s side are said to remain interest in Paez and may be able to offer the youngster European football, should they sneak into the top 24 in the Europa League standings and secure at least a knockout round playoff spot.

Celtic also sit top of the Scottish Premiership table as they bid to defend their title, but they are set to face stern competition from Championship teams for Paez, including current leaders Birmingham City and mid-table outfit Blackburn Rovers.

It is claimed that Blackburn were offered the chance to take Paez on loan in the summer and may get that opportunity again in January, while Birmingham are said to be prepared to consider a loan deal as they fight for Premier League promotion.

In addition, TEAMtalk claims that Chelsea have reached out to three further Championship clubs over a move for Paez, seemingly complicating Celtic’s pursuit of the teenager.

Turkish giants Trabzonspor are another team said to be monitoring his situation, while Belgian side Mechelen allegedly contacted Chelsea in the summer and may reignite their interest in Paez, who is viewed as a potential No.10 or right-sided option.