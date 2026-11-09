Sunderland: Jules Ahoka’s incredible rise from Congolese second division to unlikely Chelsea hero

Jules Ahoka, a key figure in Sunderland’s victory over Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League, embodies one of the most meteoric rises of his generation.

Introduced for Sunderland as early as the fourth minute after captain Granit Xhaka went off injured, Ahoka shone against Chelsea on Sunday in the 10th round of the Premier League season (1-0 win).

Thanks to his non-stop work, the versatile 20-year-old defensive midfielder was named man of the match. It was a prize as rewarding as it was symbolic for a player who was playing on sand just two years ago.

❤️ The dressing room reaction ? The Ahoka speech Your Player of the Match, Jules Ahoka ?? https://t.co/ha29otzcZ2 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) November 8, 2026

From the Congolese second division to the Premier League in a year

Sunderland signed Ahoka at the end of August from Royal Antwerp for £8.5m (€10m). That is more than 44 times the fee for his move from his youth club AC Normands Sport in the Congolese second division a year ago (£191,000 according to estimates from the specialist website Transfermarkt).

Before that, the 1.90m giant had shone in the AFCON Under-20 qualifiers that ended with DR Congo qualifying after a 12-year wait. Royal Antwerp won the race for his signature ahead of around ten suitors who were attracted by his work rate in midfield.

The Belgian club managed to keep him despite strong interest from Chelsea, who initially wanted to loan him to Strasbourg, another club in the BlueCo group, after his notable performances for DR Congo at the Maurice Revello Tournament with the captain’s armband on his bicep.

He needed only two games with the first team at Royal Antwerp to convince Sunderland to take a gamble on his profile. Welcomed by compatriot Noah Sadiki, he is represented by the same agent as Oscar Kabwit.

A DR Congo Under-23 international (six caps, two goals), Ahoka was not selected by manager Sebastien Desabre for the senior 2027 AFCON qualifiers, apparently judged too raw. If he continues on his current path, he could receive his first call-up in the next squad list.