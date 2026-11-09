Preview: Oxford United vs Cheltenham Town - prediction, team news, lineups

Oxford United welcome Cheltenham Town to the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night for their second EFL Trophy group match of the campaign, while the visitors will be playing their third and final fixture in the group.

Both sides head into the contest on the back of FA Cup first-round fixtures, with the U's suffering a 1-0 defeat to Stevenage on Saturday afternoon, while the Robins booked their place in the next round with a 2-0 home victory over Halifax Town.

Match preview

After spending two seasons in the Championship, Oxford United were relegated last May and entered the 2026-27 campaign among the favourites for promotion as they looked to secure an immediate return to the second tier.

Aaron Ramsey's side have made a positive impression back in League One so far, winning seven, drawing five and losing just once in their opening 13 matches to climb into third place.

Oxford also have a game in hand on the top two and could move level on points with league leaders Huddersfield Town by winning their rearranged fixture, although the Terriers' superior goal difference would likely keep them at the summit.

Given their impressive league form, it is perhaps surprising that Ramsey's side head into Tuesday's encounter having lost all three of their cup matches this season, following an EFL Cup defeat to Leyton Orient, a penalty shootout loss to Exeter City in this competition and, most recently, their FA Cup exit at the hands of Stevenage on Saturday.

However, the Welshman, who made 86 appearances for his country, fielded a much-changed side against the Boro at the weekend, underlining that securing promotion back to the Championship remains his main priority.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

As for Cheltenham Town, they have entered the 2026-27 campaign as a League Two side for the third consecutive season and are aiming to mount a serious promotion challenge after dropping out of the third tier in 2024.

Former Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill arrived last season and guided the Robins to an 18th-placed finish, but his first full campaign in charge has started on a much more positive note.

Although Cheltenham have lost three of their last six matches, they currently sit fifth in the table after collecting 21 points from 14 games, even if their recent results have allowed leaders Salford to establish a substantial advantage at the summit.

Unlike their upcoming opponents, the Robins have enjoyed success in the cup competitions so far, winning both of their EFL Trophy group matches on penalties before progressing to the next round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Goals from Jake Evans and George Miller helped Cotterill's side secure a 2-0 victory over National League outfit Halifax Town, ensuring they avoided a potential cup upset.

Oxford United EFL Trophy form:

Oxford United form (all competitions):

Cheltenham Town EFL Trophy form:

Cheltenham Town form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Having made wholesale changes at the weekend and rested several first-team regulars, Ramsey is likely to rotate his squad again and could name a side similar to the one that started Saturday's FA Cup defeat.

Simon Eastwood has featured in both matches since Jamie Cumming was sent off during a league fixture and could retain his place in goal on Tuesday night.

Captain Cameron Brannagan is expected to be rested once again, with Tyler Goodrham and Harrison Bradney among the most likely candidates to feature in midfield.

Cheltenham are also expected to make wholesale changes, particularly after Cotterill told Robins supporters "to stay home".

Joe Day was forced off after just 19 minutes of their most recent EFL Trophy fixture but has since returned to the substitutes' bench and could be restored to the starting lineup for this contest.

Former Aston Villa forward Andreas Weimann is expected to sit this one out, leaving George Miller to lead the line.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Eastwood; Long, Lacey, Golding, Leigh; Missanga, Bradney, Goodrham, Snowden; Lynch, O'Donkor

Cheltenham Town possible starting lineup:

Day; Tomkinson, Wilson, Sweeney, Nurse; Stevenson; Bickerstaff, McWilliams, McCann, Otchere; Miller

We say: Oxford United 2-1 Cheltenham Town

With both sides enjoying positive campaigns near the top of their respective divisions, we expect a closely fought encounter, despite the gap between them in the football league pyramid.

However, Oxford should have enough quality to claim their first cup victory of the season, and we are backing the League One side to edge a narrow 2-1 win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.