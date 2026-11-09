Liverpool receive new Dominik Szoboszlai injury update as Hungary issue social media statement

Liverpool have received a new Dominik Szoboszlai injury update from the Hungarian FA, who have announced that the midfielder is undergoing further tests on Monday.

Szoboszlai completed 69 minutes of Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in Sunday's Premier League fixture, setting up Alexis Mac Allister's opening goal before being withdrawn for Trey Nyoni.

Reds head coach Andoni Iraola revealed after the game that Szoboszlai was not feeling 100%, though, as the Hungary international appeared to be struggling with a knee problem at Selhurst Park.

Szoboszlai has nevertheless joined up with his national team for the time being, as the Magyars prepare to face Georgia and Northern Ireland in a pair of Nations League fixtures this month.

However, the Hungarian FA revealed on X on Monday morning that the Liverpool lynchpin is being examined by medical staff, although it remains to be seen whether he will pull out of the ranks.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai having injury examined by Hungary

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

"@_SZD10, who was substituted in the 69th minute of Liverpool FC’s match yesterday, is undergoing tests today, Monday, following the usual protocol in such cases," the Hungarian FA wrote. "We will, of course, keep the public informed of developments as soon as possible!"

Hungary sit second in League B Group 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, a standing which would see them qualify for the promotion playoffs taking place next March.

The Magyars are just one point below leaders Northern Ireland, though, and clinching top spot would see Hungary promoted to League A for the next cycle.

Szoboszlai started each of Hungary's four Nations League games in the September/October international break, captaining his country to successive victories over Georgia and Ukraine in their most recent two fixtures.

However, the 26-year-old then returned to Liverpool with a hamstring problem, ruling him out of the 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City, although he was fit enough to make his comeback against Brentford the following week.

Szoboszlai exacerbated his injury at the Gtech Community Stadium, though, and subsequently missed fixtures with LASK Linz, Villarreal, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, but Liverpool won all four games in his absence.

How many injuries has Dominik Szoboszlai suffered?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Szoboszlai made it through the entirety of the 2025-26 season without suffering a single injury - playing 53 games in total - and he only missed two matches in 2024-25 due to illness.

The 26-year-old did suffer a pair of hamstring injuries in 2023-24, ruling him out of 10 Liverpool matches in total, while his most serious injury occurred during his time with RB Leipzig.

Szoboszlai joined the German giants while recovering from a serious adductor problem, meaning he did not make his debut until eight months after joining in August 2021, having arrived in December 2020.

The midfielder has since amassed 31 goals and 27 assists in 158 matches for Liverpool, whose first game back after the hiatus comes at home to bitter rivals Manchester United on November 22.