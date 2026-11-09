Liverpool injury news: Dominik Szoboszlai latest as 'knee' timeline assessed before Man United Premier League game at Anfield

Dominik Szoboszlai has suffered a knee injury and is a doubt for the international break and the games after, Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has revealed.

The midfielder was part of the Reds team that came away from Selhurst Park with three points on Sunday, helping the Merseysiders win 3-1 against Crystal Palace.

However, Szoboszlai appeared to be struggling close to half time with a knee issue, and while he played in the second half, he was substituted in the 69th minute for Trey Nyoni.

Speaking to reporters, Iraola was not sure if Szoboszlai would play any games for Hungary over the international break, saying: "Yes, [Dominik] has, I don't know [if it's] a problem, but he definitely wasn't 100%. Let's see. The last thing we need now is to lose players in the international games.

"Last time, in the international break, we lost three very important players, so now I'm praying. It's the last thing we need. I think he extended a little bit the knee, it was fine, but not 100%, so he has to be careful to see if he can play with the national team or not.

"We will see, and also hope that it doesn't happen like the other break where we lost [Isak], Cody [Gakpo] and Dom. So, touch wood we are in a better place in two weeks."

Szoboszlai has already suffered a hamstring injury, and with Liverpool set to play Manchester United on November 22, Iraola will want the 26-year-old to rest over the next two weeks.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Dominik Szoboszlai injury latest: How long will Liverpool midfielder miss?

Knee injuries can be complex and involve lengthy periods on the sidelines, but it seems likely that Szoboszlai has avoided the worst possible outcome.

A Grade 1 problem could be a mild sprain, though that would still put the Hungarian's participation in the United game at risk given it would require anywhere from one to three weeks on the treatment table.

It would also make the 26-year-old a doubt for the club's Champions League clash with Club Brugge on November 25, though he would almost certainly be back for the Merseyside derby on November 29.

A Grade 2 injury would involve three to six weeks away from the pitch, and that could leave Szoboszlai unavailable until around Christmas.

© Iconsport / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Trey Nyoni: The most natural Dominik Szoboszlai replacement?

Nyoni came on for Szoboszlai against Palace, and the 19-year-old performed excellently, winning two of his three duels and making four defensive contributions, while also playing a significant role in Alexander Isak's goal.

There is an argument that the teenager should be in the starting XI regardless of Szoboszlai's fitness, especially as he has shown he is far more comfortable with the ball in a double pivot.

The youngster was excellent against Arsenal on November 1, and if Nyoni was to play well against United at Anfield, Iraola would find it hard to drop him.