Preview: Paris Saint-Germain Women vs Bayern Munich Women - prediction, team news, lineups

Bayern Munich Women will head to the French capital for Tuesday’s Women’s Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain Women at the Parc des Princes.

The hosts start matchday four in sixth spot in the league phase, level on five points with their seventh-placed opponents.

Match preview

PSG are sitting two points adrift of the top four after winning one and drawing two of their first three league phase games.

The French giants started out with a 1-1 draw against Real Madrid in the Spanish capital before they cruised to a 5-0 home win against Belgian side Leuven on matchday two.

PSG maintained their unbeaten league phase record with a 1-1 away draw against Manchester City, which saw Tara Elimbi net an 88th-minute equaliser not long after Bunny Shaw had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

Paulo Cesar's charges went on to play out another 1-1 scoreline in their Premiere Ligue meeting with local rivals Paris FC before they returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Le Havre on Friday, leaving them in second place in the league table.

That commanding win made it five victories without conceding across their last six competitive home games, which should inspire confidence ahead of a difficult test against Bayern.

PSG are looking to record their first European home win against Bayern since running out 4-0 winners in the second leg of a quarter-final tie in March 2017.

© Imago / CEPix

Like PSG, Bayern are one of eight teams yet to lose in the 2026-27 league phase after collecting five points from their first three games.

The reigning Frauen-Bundesliga champions kicked off the main draw with a 2-2 draw against Manchester City before they eased to a 3-0 victory over Benfica in Portugal.

Jose Barcala's side then played out a second straight 2-2 home in Europe, fighting back from two goals down to salvage a point against Real Madrid.

They have since returned to winning ways with victories over Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal Frauen and Frauen-Bundesliga respectively, extending their unbeaten start to the season to 15 games (W13, D2).

In fact, Bayern have not lost a competitive game since falling to a 4-2 defeat against Barcelona in the second leg of their UWCL semi-final tie in May.

They will be hopeful about their chances of extending that unbeaten streak with a win, having prevailed in their last two away games against PSG, including a 3-1 success in last season's league phase.

Paris Saint-Germain Women Women's Champions League form:

Paris Saint-Germain Women form (all competitions):

W

L

W

D

D

W

Bayern Munich Women Women's Champions League form:

Bayern Munich Women form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

PSG are unable to call upon Anais Ebayilin, who is likely to miss the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Rasheedat Ajibade remains sidelined with a leg fracture, while Sakina Karchaoui has been ruled out for six to eight weeks after suffering an ankle injury in the draw with Man City.

Thiniba Samoura, Emilie Osteras and Jennifer Echegini are all pushing for recalls after dropping down to the bench on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bayern are unable to call upon Glodis Perla Viggosdottir and Lena Oberdorf, who are currently sidelined with knee injuries.

Goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic will return to the starting lineup after missing the recent win over Bremen due to suspension.

Giulia Gwinn returned from a four-game injury absence with a substitute appearance in Friday’s victory, although it remains to be seen whether she will be risked from the start in this one.

Paris Saint-Germain Women possible starting lineup:

Kiedrzynek; Isabela, Mbock, Samoura, Carmona; Yaya, Osteras, Echegini; Kangjinga, Elimbi, Feller

Bayern Munich Women possible starting lineup:

Mahmutovic; Mattner-Trembleau, Gilles, Ballisager, Kett; Amani, Tanikawa; Dallmann, Harder, Buhl; Imade

We say: Paris Saint-Germain Women 2-2 Bayern Munich Women

Bayern have not lost a competitive game this season, and we think they will extend their unbeaten run in Tuesday's contest, although they may fall short of the desired three points against a PSG side that has lost just one of their 13 competitive matches this term.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.