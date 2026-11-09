Preview: Crawley Town vs Brentford U21 - prediction, team news, lineups

A spot in the EFL Trophy's round of 32 is up for grabs at Broadfield Stadium, when Crawley Town host Brentford U21 for their final showdown in Southern Group H on Tuesday.

The Red Devils are hoping to bounce back after a humiliating cup exit, while the Bees are searching for their third win in four games.

Match preview

Crawley sacked Colin Kazim-Richards last month, leaving former Leeds United and Sheffield United manager Kevin Blackwell in interim charge until a replacement can be appointed.

The 67-year-old has collected four points from his two league matches in the dugout, drawing 1-1 with Tranmere Rovers before beating Oldham Athletic 1-0 on October 31.

That latest success has seen the Red Devils build up a tally of nine points in League Two, though they remain at the bottom of the table, three points short of 22nd-placed Rotherham United, having played two games fewer.

The only negative from Blackwell's tenure to date was the 2-0 FA Cup elimination at the hands of Southern Premier South club Wimborne Town on Sunday.

In the EFL Trophy, Crawley sit second in Southern Group H, level on points with their opponents but armed with the knowledge that a draw would likely be enough to see them through to the round of 32, owing to their six-superior goal-difference.

Blackwell's side will be desperate to avoid what would be another demoralising cup exit after seemingly turning a corner in League Two, and they will be buoyed by playing on home turf, where the hosts beat Bromley 4-0 in the EFL Trophy on October 6.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Sam Saunders's Brentford U21 arrive in commendable form and ready for the challenge of facing senior professionals once again, having won two of their last three outings.

The Bees beat Bournemouth U21 4-3 in a dramatic Premier League 2 showdown on October 26, and built on that triumph with a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers U21 in the Premier League Cup.

However, Saunders's youngsters were downed 2-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers U21 on Friday, failing to find the back of the net for the first time in eight games.

That defeat has left Brentford U21 14th in the Premier League 2 table with nine points from seven matches, winning three and losing four of their fixtures, and notably both scoring and conceding 15 goals.

The Bees were hammered 7-1 by group leaders MK Dons last time out in the EFL Trophy, and everyone involved in the club's youth setup will be pushing to prevent a second consecutive thrashing in the competition.

Crawley Town EFL Trophy form:

Crawley Town form (all competitions):

Brentford U21 EFL Trophy form:

Brentford U21 form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, Ian Charles, MI News & Sport, Alamy Live News

Crawley could name a similar lineup to the one that faced Wimborne in the FA Cup, with Danilo Orsi-Dadomo up top, supported by a trio consisting of Stephen Duke-McKenna, Kai Jennings and Dylan Morgan.

Charlie Barker could start at the base of midfield, operating alongside Jude Arthurs just in front of centre-backs Priestley Farquharson and Johnny Russell.

As for Brentford U21, they will be without senior attacker Fabio Carvalho - who featured in the 1-0 win over Bromley - due to a knock, while 19-year-old striker Kaye Furo is recovering from surgery on a foot injury.

In their absence, Isaac Holland should lead the line, and is likely to be aided by Ollie Shield, Jacob Hanson and Gustavo Nunes.

Elsewhere, midfielder Antoni Milambo is sidelined after suffering a minor setback following a brief return from his cruciate ligament injury, so Riley Owen and Kiefer Gorman look set to start in the Bees' double pivot.

Crawley Town possible starting lineup:

Mannone; Gordon, Farquharson, Russell, Richards; Barker, Arthurs; Duke-McKenna, Jennings, Morgan; Orsi-Dadomo

Brentford U21 possible starting lineup:

Rose; Wheeler-Henry, Avenell, Grey, Picotto; Gorman, Owen; Shield, Hanson, Gustavo Nunes; Holland

We say: Crawley Town 1-2 Brentford U21

Crawley will be optimistic given they are facing a youth side, but fans will be wary after seeing their team stunned by a Southern Premier South club in the FA Cup.

Brentford U21 may be fearful after receiving a thrashing last time out in the EFL Trophy, but if their youngsters can settle their nerves, then progression could be on the cards.

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