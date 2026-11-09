Liverpool vs. Man United: Michael Carrick injury boost as "spasm" timeline revealed before Anfield Premier League game

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has confirmed that Harry Maguire should have enough time to recover for their clash with Liverpool after a back spasm.

The Red Devils will enter the international break in 18th place following their 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, with the club taking just eight points from their first 10 games of the Premier League season.

To make matters worse, centre-back Maguire was replaced at half time at Old Trafford, and fears arose that he could miss the team's match against Liverpool on November 22.

However, Carrick eased those concerns and suggested that the international break could give him enough time to recover, telling MUTV: "Harry had a bad back. A really bad back spasm that he had with maybe 10, 15 minutes to go in the first half.

"I don't know how bad it is but, going into the internationals, there should be plenty of time for him to recover."

Ayden Heaven came on to replace Maguire, though Lisandro Martinez will also be available for United's visit to Anfield.

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Why Harry Maguire fitness is key for Man United at Anfield

The game at Anfield could be defining for United for a number of reasons, but none more so than the fact a damaging defeat could be Carrick's last ever match in charge as boss.

There is a chance that he could be dismissed during the international break, though the fixture against Liverpool will still be vital considering a loss would be a worrying way for a new head coach to start their reign.

More concerning is that failure to win could leave the Red Devils last in the table after 11 matchweeks, and that would likely condemn them to a relegation battle for the remainder of the campaign.

A meeting with Liverpool will always be a significant event, but there is far more at stake than just another three points, so having as many players available for that fixture as possible will be important.

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Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool: Andoni Iraola in need of Anfield win

Liverpool lead the division in terms of points taken on the road this season (13), but they currently rank 18th for points taken at home (5).

The Reds have already faced Manchester City and Arsenal at Anfield, though it was demoralising for fans to see the team sink to 3-0 and 1-0 defeats in those contests.

A commanding victory against United would be Andoni Iraola's best result of the season, and it would fuel optimism in the fanbase that he could lead the Merseysiders to success.