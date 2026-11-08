Man United news: New manager 'favourite' other than Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann amid Michael Carrick sack pressure

Mauricio Pochettino has joined the likes of Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann as favourites to replace Manchester United boss Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils earned a point in their final Premier League game before the start of the international break, with the club drawing 4-4 with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Carrick's side came back from 2-0 and 4-2 deficits to avoid defeat, though the result left the team in 18th place, and their placement has fuelled calls for a change in the dugout.

A number of managers have been linked with Old Trafford, including former Newcastle boss Howe and former Bayern Munich head coach Nagelsmann.

However, the Evening Standard have claimed that current USA national team coach Pochettino has emerged as a leading contender should Carrick lose his job.

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Mauricio Pochettino to Man United: The next manager at Old Trafford?

Most United supporters will remember Pochettino from his time at Tottenham Hotspur, with the 54-year-old spending five years at the club between 2014 and 2019.

While he failed to win a trophy in London, the Argentine managed to reach the 2014-15 EFL Cup final, as well as the 2018-19 Champions League final, while he guided the club to two third-placed finishes, one second-placed finish and one fourth-placed finish.

It should be noted that Pochettino was dealing with a restricted transfer budget for much of his time at Spurs, yet he created one of the most exciting teams in the division, getting the most out of stars like Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Son Heung-min.

Failed spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea following his exit from Tottenham in 2019 should not overshadow his qualities as a coach, and if he can get the Red Devils to play as energetically as his Spurs side did, then United will be a threat against most opponents.

Even though there may be some concerns about Pochettino's ability to get the club over the line in the biggest moments, United are not in a position to turn down someone with the track record of the Argentine.

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Michael Carrick sack news: The perfect time to change manager

No other team have won fewer games in the Premier League this season than United (one), and the club are only one point above last-placed Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils are set for a difficult test against Liverpool at Anfield after the international break, and heading into that game without fundamental changes could be disastrous.

Many fans are fond of Carrick for his contributions as a player at Old Trafford, and perhaps now would be the best time to dismiss him with the chance to walk away after a spirited comeback rather than a potentially devastating result against the Merseysiders.