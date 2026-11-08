Preview: BK Hacken Women vs Chelsea Women - prediction, team news, lineups

Chelsea Women will head to Sweden for Tuesday's Women's Champions League clash against BK Hacken Women.

The Blues occupy fourth spot in the league phase, while Hacken head into matchday four in 16th position.

Match preview

Hacken are competing in the Women's Champions League draw for the first time since 2023-24, when they made it out of the group stage before losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

Elena Sadiku's side are competing as the reigning UEFA Women's Europa Cup winners after beating fellow Swedish side Hammarby in last season's final to win the inaugural edition of the competition.

Hacken also beat Hammarby to the 2026 Damallsvenskan title, clinching the silverware with a commanding 4-1 victory earlier this month.

After retaining their league crown, Hacken returned to action with a 1-1 draw against Djurgarden on Friday, extending their unbeaten league run to 18 matches.

They will now turn their focus to the league phase, where they are currently two points adrift of a top-12 spot after taking just one point from their opening three matches.

Hacken are currently the league phase's joint second-lowest scorers with just one goal to their name, although that effort did arrive as a stoppage-time equaliser in their most recent European outing against Paris FC.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Chelsea, meanwhile, are one of four teams yet to lose in the Champions League after collecting seven points from their first three league phase games.

The Blues recorded home victories against Austria Vienna and Roma on either side of a goalless away draw against Lyon, laying the foundation for a serious challenge for a top-four spot.

The 2-0 victory over Roma formed part of a five-game winning run that came to a frustrating end in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton in the Women's Super League.

Sandi Baltimore grabbed the opener just shy of the half-hour mark, only for Everton to quickly equalise through a Lucy Bronze own goal.

After failing to find the winner, Chelsea dropped two points behind their title rivals Manchester City, who they will face in a crucial WSL clash on Saturday.

However, first they will travel to Sweden for Tuesday's European fixture, with the visitors searching for a fourth consecutive away win as they look to extend their 14-game unbeaten start to the season.

BK Hacken Women Women's Champions League form:

BK Hacken Women form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

D

Chelsea Women Women's Champions League form:

Chelsea Women form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / APL

The Swedish champions are unable to call upon Helena Sampaio, Lisa Lowing and Elin Rubensson, while Anna Anvegard is a doubt after missing the recent draw against Djurgarden.

Nesrin Akgun will feature in the matchday squad after recovering from injury to make her first appearance since August as a substitute on Friday.

Sadiku is expected to keep changes to a minimum, although she may decide to recall central midfielder Pernille Sanvig for the European fixture.

Chelsea star Lauren James will not feature before the international break after sustaining a hamstring injury in the 6-0 win over Charlton.

In addition to James, the Blues are also without the services of defender Naomi Girma and forward Mayra Ramirez.

Veerle Buurman, Lexi Potter, Alyssa Thompson, Sjoeke Nusken and Aggie Beever-Jones are among those who could receive a starting spot if Bompastor opts to freshen up her side for the midweek away trip.

BK Hacken Women possible starting lineup:

Falk; Rybrink, Luik, Ostlund; Palmadottir, Sanvig, Matriano, Selerud; Tindell, Omewa, Bodin

Chelsea Women possible starting lineup:

Hampton; Bronze, Buchanan, Buurman; Carpenter, Walsh, Potter, Baltimore; Thompson, Nusken, Beever-Jones

We say: BK Hacken Women 0-3 Chelsea Women

While Chelsea may have one eye on their upcoming league clash with Man City, they will still be hungry to claim three points in their quest to secure a UWCL quarter-final spot.

The Blues are the clear favourites on paper, and given Hacken's lack of goals in the main draw, we think the visitors should claim a comfortable win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.