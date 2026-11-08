Preview: Grimsby Town vs Nottingham Forest Under-21s - prediction, team news, lineups

Grimsby Town and Nottingham Forest Under-21s meet at Blundell Park on Tuesday night knowing that only a win will do to remain in the hunt for qualification for the EFL Trophy knockout stages.

That is despite neither team posting a victory in their opening two games in Group F of the Northern Section.

Match preview

After a few hours in front of the television cameras on against Stafford Rangers on Sunday, a game against Under-21 opposition two days later is somewhat of a comedown for Grimsby.

Although they trailed the eighth-tier side 2-0 and 3-2 in their absorbing FA Cup first round tie, recording a 3-3 draw before prevailing on penalties ensured that David Artell's side continued their recent upturn in form, which was needed after a run of five defeats in six matches across all competitions.

In three League Two fixtures against Rochdale, Gillingham and York City, the Mariners have racked up seven points and 11 goals.

The results from that triple-header have catapulted Grimsby into sixth place in the League Two table.

Despite sitting bottom of this group, Grimsby can qualify for the next round of the EFL Trophy with a win, providing that Burton Albion lose to Notts County in another game that is taking place on Tuesday night.

Nottingham Forest Under-21s find themselves in a similar position where a win could lead to progress, despite their 5-1 defeat at Notts County on October 13.

Earning a penalty-shootout win at Burton after a 1-1 draw has kept them in contention to earn a surprise place in the knockout stages.

Forest have found some form in recent weeks, including registering a 4-3 win at Halifax FC in the National League Cup.

In Premier League 2, they sit in sixth place in the standings with 13 points from seven games, their last outing ending in a 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Grimsby Town EFL Trophy form:

L

L

Grimsby Town form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

W

W

Nottingham Forest Under-21s EFL Trophy form:

W

L

Nottingham Forest Under-21s form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

W

D

Team News

© Iconsport / Sam Eaden/News Images, News Images LTD/Alamy

Given the quick turnaround, the assumption is that they majority of the Grimsby players who played 120 minutes at Stafford Rangers will not start this match.

Therefore, Harvey Rodgers, Maldini Kacurri, Cameron McJannet, Mark Shelton and Iwan Morgan are all natural doubts for this fixture. Geza David Turi is on international duty.

The absences of Doug Tharme and Edon Pruti due to injury may lead to at least one academy player starting in defence.

David Modupe is expected to miss out for Nottingham Forest Under-21s after suffering an early injury against Leicester on Friday.

Matthew Orr should deputise in central defence. Meanwhile, Fuad Smith has scored five goals in his last five appearances for the Under-21s.

Grimsby Town possible starting lineup:

Pym; Rodgers, Kacurri, McJannet; Amaluzor, Reynolds, Doyle, Sweeney; Walker; Andrews, Finch

Nottingham Forest Under-21s possible starting lineup:

Willows; Clarke, Orr, Broome, Newton; Whitehall, Nwosu; Samuels, Smith, Thompson; Powell

We say: Grimsby Town 4-2 Nottingham Forest Under-21s

With Grimsby having minimal rest after the FA Cup, it remains to be seen how they may line up. That said, we would still expect Artell's side to come through with three points, even if their young opponents push them hard.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.